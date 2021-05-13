Curevac NV, of Tubingen, Germany, and partner Glaxosmithkline plc, of London, reported the first preclinical data in a rat model, showing that second-generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate CV2CoV induces high levels of antigen production as well as strong and dose-dependent immune responses in vaccinated animals. CV2CoV is being co-developed by Curevac and GSK and is based on a new mRNA backbone, which differs from Curevac's first-generation vaccine candidate, CVnCoV, currently in late-stage clinical testing. Preclinical data in rats immunized with CV2CoV in the dose range of 0.5 µg to 40 µg demonstrated fast onset of strong immune responses already after the first dose. In addition, the serum of vaccinated animals showed significant cross-neutralization against variants first discovered in Denmark (B.1.1.298), the U.K. (B.1.1.7) and South Africa (B.1.351). Data were published on preprint server Biorxiv.

Cytodyn Inc., of Vancouver, Washington, said it executed an exclusive supply and distribution agreement with Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd. in India, to enable Macleods to sell CCR5 antagonist leronlimab in India following regulatory clearance for use in COVID-19. Terms were not disclosed.

New preclinical data from Evelo Biosciences Inc., of Cambridge, Mass., showed its extracellular vesicle product candidate, EDP-2939, for treating inflammatory diseases gave broad-based resolution of inflammation in preclinical mouse models, with no apparent safety or tolerability concerns. Mice undergoing a delayed-type hypersensitivity reaction against keyhole limpet hemagglutinin were treated with EDP-2939, EDP-2939 in combination with different antibodies, or with placebo. The data suggest EDP-2939 requires stimulation of both the TLR2 receptor and the IL-10 receptor, in addition to lymphocyte homing to the intestinal lymphoid tissue. Also, in vitro, EDP-2939 induces TLR2-dependent release of IL-10. Fluorescent biodistribution analysis showed that EDP-2939 was not detected outside the gastrointestinal tract.

Preclinical results from Galera Therapeutics LLC, of Malvern, Pa., show that its selective dismutase mimetic synergizes with radiotherapy to ablate tumors. Preclinical cell and tumor models showed that the selective dismutase mimetic – by converting superoxide produced as a byproduct of radiotherapy into hydrogen peroxide – increased cancer cell killing with radiation. The synergy between the mimetic and radiotherapy increased with larger daily doses of radiation. Moreover, in the range of fraction sizes typical of stereotactic body radiation therapy, the combination ablated many of the tumors, the company added.

A new study from Hyundai Bioscience Co. Ltd., of Seoul, South Korea, of CP-COV03, an oral treatment for COVID-19 developed by its major shareholder biotech company, Cnpharm, in SARS-CoV2-infected animals that compared viral loads in the blood of the control group and treated groups, showed the control group exhibited its viral load in the blood to be recorded the highest on the third day of infection and started to decrease from the fourth day. All five treated groups recorded the lowest level on the same day. In particular, in the group administered with the lowest dose of 25 mg/kg among the treated groups, a clear antiviral effect was confirmed such that the number of virus copies was zero or close to zero. Cnpharm developed CP-COV03 to repurpose niclosamide with its drug delivery system technology.

Immuron Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, said IMM-124E may offer a new modality for inhibiting SARS-CoV-2. Preliminary findings from July 2020 demonstrated neutralizing activity against SARS-CoV-2. Further studies, Immuron said, suggest that the SARS-CoV-2 inhibitory activity is novel and does not bind to the spike protein or the receptor binding domain that the virus uses to dock to the cells it infects. The antiviral effect differs from most vaccines under development, which directly target the spike protein, the company added. The mode of action may offer a complementary treatment regime using therapeutics targeting the virus, Immuron concluded. IMM-124E is used to manufacture the company’s over-the-counter gastrointestinal and digestive health immune supplements Travelan and Protectyn.

Inventiva SA, of Daix, France, said it is eligible to receive development, regulatory and commercial milestone payments as well as royalty payments from its collaboration with North Chicago-based Abbvie Inc. The payments were triggered by Abbvie’s decision to move cedirogant, a clinical-stage RORγ inverse agonist co-discovered by Inventiva, into a phase IIb dose-ranging study, planned to be initiated in the second half of 2021. A phase Ib trial demonstrated activity as an oral psoriasis agent.

Merus NV, of Utrecht, the Netherlands, said new collaborations will expand molecular screening opportunities for patients with cancers that may have neuregulin 1 fusions and to raise awareness of the Merus clinical trial of its bispecific antibody zenocutuzumab (Zeno). In the collaborations, Merus plans to support molecular screenings for eligible patients with pancreatic adenocarcinoma in Israel and Italy, and with non-small-cell lung cancer in Spain, aimed to identify the presence of NRG1 fusions. The collaborators include Progenetics Ltd., a molecular diagnostics company, the Italian Association for the Study of Pancreas and Spain’s Universidad de Navarra.

Osmol Therapeutics Inc., of New Haven, Conn., said it initiated IND-enabling studies to develop a therapy to prevent chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy (CIPN). A phase I study is projected by the company to begin in 2022. The company’s initial focus is CIPN in breast cancer patients resulting from taxane-based chemotherapy treatment. Taxanes are a chemotherapy treatment for breast cancer and can lead to CIPN in up to 80% of patients, the company said. Osmol’s lead drug, OSM-0205, is based on research in neuronal calcium sensor-1 at Yale University and is designed to prevent the off-target calcium surge caused by taxanes and potentially other chemotherapy treatments associated with peripheral nerve damage. Data from preclinical studies conducted by Osmol show that pretreatment with OSM-0205 prevents neuronal damage from taxanes in mice by preventing the off-target intracellular calcium surge caused by these chemotherapy agents.

Rinri Therapeutics Ltd., of Sheffield, U.K., said it secured a grant from Innovate UK, the U.K.’s innovation agency, which will fund a £3.2 million (US$4.5 million) project to further develop Rinri's stem cell therapy to reverse sensorineural hearing loss. The project will be led by Rinri in collaboration with the Cell and Gene Therapy Catapult and the Universities of Sheffield and Nottingham.