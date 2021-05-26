With the global COVID-19 pandemic and variants raising expectations about the need for booster shots, more companies are jumping into the vaccine space.

But unless those sponsors have been engaging “in an ongoing manner” with the U.S. FDA on developing the manufacturing process and clinical trial program for their vaccine candidates, their emergency use authorization (EUA) requests may be denied, according to a new FDA guidance on EUAs for COVID-19 vaccines.

Citing the need to prioritize the requests it’s receiving for vaccine EUAs and reminding sponsors that EUAs are discretionary, the FDA said that going forward, it may decline to review and process EUAs from sponsors that have not engaged with the agency throughout the development of their vaccine.

Vaccine developers that began engaging with the FDA early on have had the benefit of its feedback throughout the development process. “Therefore, their EUA requests are more likely to contain the comprehensive data and information needed to demonstrate that issuance of an EUA is appropriate, and the agency is more likely to be able to confirm the validity of the clinical and manufacturing information submitted in the EUA request,” according to the guidance.

In addition, the FDA said it will not review and process EUA requests when it isn’t feasible to evaluate the conduct of clinical trials, assess the integrity of the trial data and evaluate the product quality, which would include a determination that the manufacturing facilities meet appropriate standards.

To date, the agency has granted EUAs to three COVID-19 vaccines – produced by Johnson & Johnson, Moderna Inc. and Pfizer Inc./Biontech SE. But globally, 224 vaccines are in development, with several of those approved in at least one country. Since the FDA doesn’t disclose its early interactions with sponsors, it’s hard to say how many sponsors are working with the agency on a vaccine EUA.

Unlike the typical BLA required for a vaccine in the U.S., an EUA provides quicker access as it may be granted for a COVID-19 vaccine based on an interim analysis of a single phase III study and a median of two months of follow-up. However, an EUA is only good for the duration of a specific public health emergency. Also, a vaccine EUA may only be granted if no adequate, fully approved vaccine is available.

Pfizer and Biontech announced earlier this month that they have begun a rolling submission of a BLA for their vaccine, with a request for priority review. They’ve already submitted the nonclinical and clinical data needed to support the use of their vaccine in people 16 and older. They said they would submit the manufacturing and facility data required for licensure “in the coming weeks.”