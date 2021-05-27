Lantheus Holdings Inc. has snagged FDA approval for Pylarify (piflufolastat F 18), a PET imaging agent for the identification of suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer. The company said the product will be available immediately in the mid-Atlantic and southern regions, with availability across the U.S. by the end of 2021.

Pylarify was designed to target prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA), a protein that is overexpressed on the surface of more than 90% of primary and metastatic prostate cancer cells. The F 18-labeled PSMA targeted positron emission tomography (PET) imaging agent works by binding to the target, thus enabling the person reading the PET scan to detect and locate the disease.

Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer in men in the U.S. The American Cancer Society estimates close to 250,000 new cases will be diagnosed this year, and more than 30,000 deaths will occur. While recurrent disease can be detected by a hike in serum prostate-specific antigen (PSA) levels, conventional imaging may miss those at low PSA levels and in most cases can’t pinpoint the location and extent of disease.

Potential gamechanger

Use of PSMA-targeted PET imaging agents could greatly enhance oncologists’ ability to target and treat recalcitrant disease.

“The FDA approval of Pylarify is a significant milestone for Lantheus and the prostate community in the U.S.,” said Mary Anne Heino, CEO of North Billerica, Mass.-based Lantheus. “We believe Pylarify represents a paradigm shift in the identification and management of patients with suspected metastasis or recurrence of prostate cancer, providing more accurate and earlier detection of disease than conventional imaging so that doctors, along with patients and their families, can make more informed treatment decisions.”

Pylarify is the second PSMA-targeted PET imaging drug approved by the FDA, but the first that will be broadly availability in the U.S. The agency approved Gallium 60 PSMA-11, developed by the University of California-Los Angeles and University of California-San Francisco, in December for patients with suspected prostate cancer metastasis who may be curable by surgery or radiation therapy. That drug is currently only available at two sites in California.

Clinical results

The FDA based its approval on safety and efficacy data from two prospective clinical trials comprising 593 men with prostate cancer, each of whom received one injection of Pylarify. Results from the Osprey study showed improvement in specificity and positive predictive value with Pylarify vs conventional imaging in men at risk for metastatic prostate cancer prior to initial therapy. In the Condor study, Pylarify demonstrated high correct localization and detection rates in patients with biochemical recurrent prostate cancer, including those with low PSA levels.

In both trials, Pylarify was well tolerated, with the most common side effects – headache, altered taste and fatigue – reported in less than 2% of patients.

Lantheus’ staged rollout of Pylarify is tied to production. “Pylarify’s F 18 isotope has a half-life of 110 minutes. “As such, Pylarify has to be locally made at PET manufacturing facilities across the country and within a ~2.5-hour distance of a PET imaging center,” a company spokesperson told BioWorld.

The company expects availability to expand rapidly over the next six months as more such facilities get FDA clearance to manufacture and distribute Pylarify.

Large market opportunity

In a research note, SVB Leerink analyst Richard Newitter said the approved label indication could signify a $700 million potential market opportunity for Lantheus.

The near-term forecast is more conservative. “We are modeling just over $5 million in sales for Pyl in 2021, all in the back half of the year,” he told BioWorld, with projected revenue of $52 million in 2022.

“The gating factor to rollout is getting all of the PET manufacturing facilities across the country approved and online, and that takes time,” he said, noting that there are about 35 in all. “The next six months are going to be preparation for a broader, more significant commercial rollout, which we expect to happen more meaningfully in 2022, but possibly even picking up steam in the later part of 2021.”

Other companies are developing PSMA-targeted agents for prostate cancer. Telix Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia, has a Gallium-based PSMA imaging agent, Illuccix (TLX591-Cdx) that could get commercial approval some time this year, Newitter said. He believes the logistical benefits of Lantheus’ F 18 isotope will give it a competitive edge over Gallium-based products, which are not as efficient and available for the radiopharmacies to process.

“There are logistical advantages associated with the F 18-based PSMA agents, of which Lantheus is going to be, for now, the first and only commercially available product,” Newitter said. That could change, however. Oxford, U.K.-based Blue Earth Diagnostics Ltd., is in the process of developing an F 18-based PSMA product.

Lantheus is partnering with Curium Pharma, which has headquarters in London and Paris, to bring Pylarify to the E.U., where it is currently in late-stage development. “We are assessing additional markets outside the U.S. and EU,” the spokesperson said.

Lantheus shares (NASDAQ:LNTH) soared to $23.90 on Thursday, before closing up 16.67% at $22.78.