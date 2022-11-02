Black Friday is still weeks away, but Exelixis Inc. has gone shopping and inked two deals that together are potentially worth more than $1 billion, bolstering its pipeline with cancer drugs from Cybrexa Inc. and Sairopa B.V. Both deals are eye-catching, not just because of their potential value but also because of the technologies involved. Cybrexa’s drug is a peptide-drug conjugate, a class where only one drug is FDA approved and established, and Sairopa is working on an antibody targeting SIRPα, a potential next-generation immunotherapy.

CSL Seqirus in-licenses Arcturus mRNA tech for multiple vaccine programs

CSL Ltd. subsidiary Seqirus Inc. signed a licensing and development deal with Arcturus Therapeutics Inc. to in-license Arcturus’ late-stage self-amplifying mRNA vaccine platform technology. Arcturus will receive $200 million up front and is eligible to receive more than $1.3 billion in development milestones and over $3 billion in commercial milestones. In addition, it could capture a 40% net profit share for COVID-19 vaccines and up to double-digit royalties for vaccines against flu, pandemic preparedness and three other respiratory pathogens.

Alkermes to split off oncology efforts from neuroscience in public company

The firm’s third-quarter earnings report took a back seat to news that Alkermes plc will explore separating its commercial-stage neuroscience business from the oncology efforts, which are still at the developmental stage. Board members have approved the split, which could be completed in 2023. Alkermes said that having a distinct, publicly traded firm working in oncology is meant to let the capital markets better evaluate the value of each company’s assets. Shares of (NASDAQ:ALKS) were trading midday at $23.76, up 51 cents, or 2.2%.

CV6 Therapeutics gets ready to ‘dUMP’ cancer with dUTPase inhibitor

CV6 Therapeutics Ltd. raised $9.2 million in grant and equity funding to move a first-in-class inhibitor of deoxyuridine 5’-triphosphate nucleotidohydrolase (dUTPase) into a phase Ia trial in cancer. The compound, CV6-168, will from the outset be administered in combination with fluorouracil, a mainstay of chemotherapy for the past 60 years.

Beihai Biotech nets nearly ¥200M to support core asset development

Zhuhai Beihai Biotech Co. Ltd. has raised nearly ¥200 million (US$27.5 million) in a series B round slated to support clinical trials for its lead candidates as well as preparations to file an NDA for its core asset, BH-009, an injectable formulation of docetaxel that excludes polysorbate 80 (Tween 80), a surfactant that has been associated with increased risk of adverse events, including hypersensitivity. The company claims that no similar product is currently available worldwide.

