|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Agendia NV, of Amsterdam
|Mammaprint
|Risk-stratification test
|Identifying which premenopausal women with breast cancer have an ultra-low risk tumor separately from low-risk tumors
|Study in Journal of Clinical Oncology, from the landmark MINDACT trial, found women 50 years old or younger with Mammaprint ultra-low risk results, most of whom did not undergo chemotherapy, had five-year metastasis-free survival of 97.1% with endocrine therapy alone, indicating women at ultra-low risk can be spared irreversible loss of ovarian function associated with chemotherapy
|Altpep Corp., of Seattle
|Soluble Oligomer Binding Assay (SOBA)
|Diagnostic for Alzheimer's disease and other amyloid diseases
|Early diagnosis of Alzheimer's disease and other amyloid diseases
|In study published in Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, researchers tested 379 human plasma samples from 310 patients; SOBA detected amyloid beta toxic oligomers in patients onthe Alzheimer's diseae continuum and discriminated other forms of dementia with 99% sensitivity and specificity; also identified 13 samples from cognitively normal controls with high toxic oligomer levels; in later years, 12 of the 13 progressed to mild cognitive impairment (one was lost to follow-up); further, use of SOBA in CSF samples deteted Parkinson's disease-associated toxic oligomers and discriminated between Parkinson's and Alzheimer's patients
|Emulate Inc., of Boston
|Emulate Liver-Chip
|Human liver-on-a-chip
|Predicting drug-induced liver injury as part of drug safety analysis for preclinical testing of small-molecule drugs in development
|In study publised in Nature Communications Medicine, researchers assess performance of 870 emulate human Liver-Chips across a blinded set of 27 known hepatotoxic and non-toxic drugs; the tested drugs included seven matched pairs that demonstrated the chip's ability to distinguish toxic drugs from their less toxic structural analogs; the Emulate human Liver-Chip correctly identified 87% of the tested drugs that caused drug-induced liver injury in patients despite passing animal testing evaluations and did not falsely identify any drugs as toxic, resuling in a 100% specificity and supporting its use in toxicology screening
