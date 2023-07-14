To bolster its obesity treatment pipeline, Eli Lilly and Co. is buying Versanis Bio Inc. in a massive cash deal that could reach $1.92 billion.

The total amount of the deal includes an up-front payment and development and sales milestone payments.

Privately held Versanis’ lead asset brings Lilly bimagrumab, a monoclonal antibody that’s enjoying a resurgence since a failure in treating sarcopenia. Novartis AG had signed a potential $1 billion-plus antibody deal with Martinsried, Germany-based Morphosys Inc. in 2007 for discovery work that yielded myostatin-focused bimagrumab.

The Basel, Switzerland-based company tossed the product aside after failing a phase II/III trial in treating the inflammatory muscle condition myositis. The antibody, which gained breakthrough therapy status, was then out licensed to Versanis in August 2021.

The activin type 2 receptor is now in a Versanis phase IIb clinical trial as a monotherapy and as a combination treatment with semaglutide in treating overweight or obese adults. Semaglutide is a long-acting glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonist that’s better known as Wegovy/Ozempic, from Novo Nordisk A/S.

Enrollment for the phase IIb study was completed in June, with 507 patients being randomized to assess the safety and efficacy of over a 48-week treatment for obesity. The study is set to continue through a second phase with patients remaining on treatment through 72 weeks, then followed by an off-treatment period to evaluate weight loss maintenance through 104 weeks.

GLP-1 receptor agonists are a class of medications used in treating type 2 diabetes and obesity and make up a large part of the non-insulin diabetes drug market. Semaglutide is one; others include dulaglutide, exenatide, lixisenatide, liraglutide, albiglutide and dulaglutide.

Lilly flexed its weight-loss muscle in late June with fresh data from retatrutide, which is in a phase II study for treating obesity. At 24 weeks, retatrutide, in 1 mg, 4 mg, 8 mg or 12 mg doses, met the primary endpoint for the efficacy estimand in those living with obesity or are overweight without diabetes. There was a mean weight reduction up to 17.5% (41.2 lb. or 18.7 kg).

In a secondary endpoint, retatrutide demonstrated a mean weight reduction up to 24.2% (57.8 lb. or 26.2 kg) at the end of the 48-week treatment duration. The safety profile of retatrutide was similar to other incretin-based therapies.

A little more than a year ago, Lilly planted another flag in the obesity space with the U.S. FDA’s approval of a priority NDA for Mounjaro (tirzepatide), an injectable treatment for adults with type 2 diabetes (T2D). The once-weekly, first-in-class medicine activates both glucose-dependent insulinotropic polypeptide and GLP-1 receptors, which leads to improved blood sugar control. The potential market is enormous, as 462 million people across the planet have T2D. The numbers have been growing 1.4% annually as the population ages and grows more obese.

The European Medicines Agency’s safety committee said earlier this week that it is investigating a potential increase in thinking about suicide or self-harm with Wegovy/Ozempic and Victoza/Saxenda (liraglutide), which also comes from Novo. It later extended the review to include other GLP-1 receptor agonists.

Novo, of Bagsverd, Denmark, began legal proceedings in June against certain medical spas, weight loss and wellness clinics and compounding pharmacies by asking courts to make them cease and desist from false advertising, trademark infringement and/or unlawful sales of non-FDA approved compounded products claiming to contain its diabetes and chronic weight management drug semaglutide.