Palisade shares wither with phase II failure

With a phase II failure, Palisade Bio Inc. has decided to halt development into one of two indications for its only asset, LB-1148. The oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor missed the primary endpoint in the Profile study of reducing intra-abdominal adhesions after bowel resection. Palisade said the safety data and efficacy results no longer support further development of LB-1148 in the indication.