Roche MS test secures FDA breakthrough device designation

The U.S. FDA granted Roche Holding AG breakthrough device designation for its Elecsys Neurofilament Light Chain test for multiple sclerosis. The Elecsys NfL test can aid in the detection of disease activity in adults, 18-55 years old, with relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis or secondary progressive multiple sclerosis. It also provides critical information for managing the disease.