More than a week earlier than its PDUFA date, Bristol Myers Squibb Co. (BMS) received U.S. FDA approval of its next-generation ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) repotrectinib for adults with ROS1-positive locally advanced or metastatic non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC).

The approval validates the BMS acquisition of Turning Point Therapeutics Inc. for $4.1 billion in 2022. At the time of the proposed buyout, SVB Leerink analyst Andrew Berens said the market potential was about $1.4 billion as a first-line treatment and about $455 million as a second-line treatment.

Branded Augtyro, the drug, also formerly known as TPX-0005 and BMS-986472, is expected to be available to patients before the end of 2023.

The product gained an orphan drug designation by the FDA in June 2017 and was later granted three breakthrough therapy designations, two for ROS1-positive metastatic NSCLC – for those treated and those not treated with a ROS1 TKI, without prior chemotherapy – and for patients with advanced solid tumors with an NTRK gene fusion who have progressed on one or two tropomyosin receptor kinase (TRK) TKIs, with or without prior chemotherapy. The drug also was given four fast track designations for the same three indications, plus another indication encompassing those NSCLC patients who were treated previously with both chemotherapy and one prior line of a ROS1 TKI.

The NDA was accepted by the FDA in May 2023 and granted priority review.

The approval is based on the Trident-1 phase I/II data released in August showing Augtyro demonstrated high response rates and durable responses, including intracranial activity, in patients who were TKI-naïve or who had previously been treated with one TKI and no chemotherapy. It was this data that led to the priority review designation and a Nov. 27 PDUFA date. The trial was an open-label, global, multicenter study evaluating safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and antitumor activity.

In 71 TKI-naïve patients with a 24-month median follow-up, there was a 79% confirmed objective response rate (cORR), a 34.1-month median duration of response (DOR), and a 35.7-month progression-free survival (PFS) rate. In nine patients with measurable brain metastases, intracranial ORR was 89%. ORR was measured by Blinded Independent Central Review.

In 56 patients who had been treated with one TKI and no chemotherapy, with a median follow-up of 21.5 months, cORR was 38%, median DOR was 14.8 months and PFS was 9 months. In a 13-patient subset of those with measurable brain metastases at baseline, intracranial ORR was 38%.

“Based on the data we have seen in the Trident-1 trial, repotrectinib has the potential to become a new standard of care option for patients with locally advanced or metastatic ROS1 fusion-positive lung cancer,” said Jessica Lin, the trial’s primary investigator, an attending physician at the Center for Thoracic Cancers at Massachusetts General Hospital, and an assistant professor of medicine at Harvard Medical School.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer deaths in the U.S., with NSCLC representing about 85% of those diagnosed. ROS1 fusions are rare, occurring in only 1% to 2% of NSCLC patients, but it is an aggressive form that often spreads to the brain. These patients tend to be younger (median age is 50) than the average lung cancer patient. They are also mostly female, with little to no history of smoking. ROS1 TKI therapy is the current standard of care.

Pfizer Inc.’s Xalkori (crizotinib), an ALK inhibitor first approved in 2011, is indicated for metastatic NSCLC patients whose tumors are ROS1-positive, as is Roche Holding AG’s Rozlytrek (entrectinib), approved four years ago. A number of other companies are developing inhibitors of ROS1. Qilu Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd. has iruplinalkib, which also targets ALK, in phase III. Nuvalent Inc. has NVL-520 in phase II, while Ascentage Pharma Inc. has phase I candidate APG-2449.

“While progress has been made in the treatment of NSCLC over the past decade, there is still a need to address this particularly difficult-to-treat form of the disease with innovative science and a targeted approach,” said Samit Hirawat, executive vice president and chief medical officer of global drug development at Princeton, N.J.-based Bristol Myers.

The safety profile from Trident-1 of Augtyro showed that 8% of patients discontinued the therapy, while 48% of patients needed dose reductions due to adverse reactions (ARs). Serious ARs occurred in 33% of patients and included pneumonia (5.7%), dyspnea (3.8%), pleural effusion (3.4%) and hypoxia (3%). Fatal ARs occurred in 4.2% of patients. The most common ARs were dizziness, dysgeusia, peripheral neuropathy, constipation, dyspnea, ataxia, fatigue, cognitive disorders and muscle weakness.

Zai Lab Ltd. gained rights to Augtyro in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macau and Taiwan in a $176 million deal signed with Turning Point in July 2020. The Shanghai-based company filed for regulatory approval in China in June 2023.

Also coming up for BMS is the Dec. 16 PDUFA date for its supplemental BLA for Abecma (idecabtagene vicleucel), an anti-BCMA CAR T-cell therapy to treat third- through fifth-line relapsed and refractory multiple myeloma. BMS is partnered with 2seventy Bio Inc. on the product.