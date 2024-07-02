Less than a month after the U.S. FDA’s Peripheral and Central Nervous System Drugs Advisory Committee handed down a unanimous vote in favor of Eli Lilly and Co.’s Alzheimer’s disease (AD) candidate, donanemab, the agency approved the drug as a once-monthly injection for adults with early symptomatic disease.

Branded Kisunla, the beta-amyloid antagonist marks the second approved AD drug that has demonstrated in clinical trials an ability to slow cognitive decline, going up against Leqembi (lecanemab) from Biogen Inc. and Eisai Co. Ltd., which won full approval in July 2023, only six months after nabbing an accelerated nod. Indianapolis-based Lilly, however, is hoping to differentiate Kisunla, noting it’s the first anti-amyloid therapy that offers patients a chance to complete the treatment regimen once amyloid plaques are no longer seen on imaging scans. The benefit would be fewer infusions and, as a result, lower treatment costs.

As it is, Lilly has disclosed the pricing of Kisunla at $695.65 per vial, which comes to about $12,522 for a six-month treatment period, $32,000 for one year of treatment or $48,696 for 18 months.

Leqembi’s wholesale acquisition cost is an estimated $26,500 per year, based on 10-mg/kg biweekly doses for the average U.S. patient weight of 75 kg.

"This approval marks another step forward in evolving the standard of care for people living with Alzheimer's disease that will ultimately include an arsenal of novel treatments, providing much needed hope to the Alzheimer's community,” said Howard Fillit, co-founder and chief science officer at the Alzheimer's Drug Discovery Foundation. “As a physician, I am encouraged by the potential to stop treatment, which could reduce out-of-pocket costs and infusion burden for eligible patients."

Administered as a 350-mg/20-mL intravenous infusion once per month, Kisunla’s treatment population includes those with mild cognitive impairment, as well as people with the mild dementia stage of AD, with confirmed amyloid pathology.

Trailblazer-ALZ 2 results

Approval was based on data from the Trailblazer-ALZ 2 phase III trial, which showed a 35% slowing of decline on the primary endpoint, defined as change from baseline until 18 months on the integrated Alzheimer’s Disease Rating Scale (iADRS), in the primary analysis population comprising 1,182 patients with an intermediate level of tau and clinical symptoms of AD. The iADRS scale measures cognition and daily living activities, including driving, managing money, engaging in hobbies and discussing current events.

Trailblazer-ALZ2 analyzed trial participants over 18 months, looking at both the overall population and the primary analysis population, defined as those patients with less advanced disease based on low to medium levels of tau protein. While Kisunla showed stronger results in the less advanced patients, the overall population results also hit statistical significance, showing a 22% result in the iADRS scale.

Other notable endpoints from Lilly’s Trailblazer-ALZ 2 study showed that 47% of patients on donanemab had no decline on CDR-SB at one year vs. 29% of patients on placebo, with 52% of patients completing their course of treatment by one year and 72% completing by 18 months.

Donanemab, an antibody specific for the N-terminal pyroglutamate beta-amyloid epitope, is designed to work by ridding the brain of the amyloid plaques characteristic of AD, with treatment administered until plaque clearance according to PET imaging. In the overall population, treatment with Kisunla reduced amyloid plaques on average by 61% at six months, 80% at 12 months and 84% at 18 months, compared to study baseline levels. For participants shown to be amyloid plaque-free as per negative PET scans, they were able to complete treatment and switch to placebo for the remainder of the trial.

In the overall population treated with Kisunla, Lilly said 17% completed treatment at six months, while 47% completed treatment at 12 months and 69% completed at 18 months, all based on assessment of amyloid levels via PET scans.

Results from Trailblazer-ALZ 2 confirmed findings seen in the phase II Trailblazer-ALZ study, published in The New England Journal of Medicine in 2021 and included as the basis for the BLA submitted in late 2021, with Lilly seeking an accelerated nod. FDA regulators, however, pointed to the limited number of patients who had 12-month drug exposure data and issued a complete response letter.

Kisunla can cause amyloid-related imaging abnormalities (ARIA), a potential side effect with amyloid plaque-targeting therapies that can be detected via magnetic resonance imaging scans. When it occurs, it may cause temporary swelling in the brain and usually resolves over time. In rare cases, larger areas of bleeding in the brain can occur and the condition can be life-threatening. Allergic reactions are another side effect during infusion, and headaches are also commonly reported.

In comparing Kisunla and Leqembi, RBC Capital Markets analyst Brian Abrahams, who covers Biogen, noted that Kisunla has a “near-identical boxed warning regarding ARIA" and that "the indication for both drugs is identical,” but Lilly “maintains administration advantage, for now,” as it is given less frequently, once a month instead of Leqembi’s dosing once every two weeks, and its infusion time is shorter at 30 minutes vs. 60 minutes with Leqembi. A subcutaneous version of Leqembi is in development and “should offset this dosing advantage,” he said.