BioWorld - Wednesday, July 24, 2024
See today's BioWorld
X

Upgrade your daily dose of biopharma and medtech news

Subscribe to BioWorld™ news services

See subscription options
To read the full story, subscribe or sign in.

ODAC to consider whether phase matters in NSCLC trials

July 24, 2024
By Mari Serebrov
No Comments
The July 25 meeting of the U.S. FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) could impact the future development of immune checkpoint inhibitors, such as Astrazeneca plc’s Imfinzi, to treat patients with non-small-cell lung cancer (NSCLC) both before and after surgery. Although much of the discussion will focus on an sBLA for Imfinzi (durvalumab), the committee will be asked to vote on whether the FDA should require that new trial design proposals for perioperative regimens for resectable NSCLC include adequate within-trial assessment of the contribution of the treatment phase to efficacy results.
BioWorld Regulatory Antibody Canada U.S. FDA