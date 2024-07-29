BioWorld - Monday, July 29, 2024
HIV/AIDS

Working backward from the goal is promising HIV vaccine strategy

July 29, 2024
By Anette Breindl
No Comments
Last week, the 2024 meeting of the International AIDS Society (IAS) was wrapping up as the 2024 Olympic Games were about to begin. That timing was probably what prompted the use of multiple sports analogies at Thursday’s plenary session on HIV prevention strategies. Given the decades-long attempts at developing an HIV vaccine, Peter Piot, past IAS president and director emeritus and professor at the London School of Hygiene and Tropical Medicine, said in his introduction: “This is clearly a marathon. But marathons also finish.”
