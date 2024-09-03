Aging is part of the life cycle and, although the effects are not manifest until after adulthood, it actually occurs from birth. The concept of senescence has traditionally been associated with aging. However, an embryo has senescent cells. In that case, what is aging, how can it be measured, and from what point in the life cycle?

The 11th Aging Research & Drug Discovery Meeting (ARDD), Aug. 26-30, 2024, in Copenhagen, has brought together experts to discuss the latest advances in the field, establish consensus and debate objectives.

The meeting coincides with the launch of the Xprize Healthspan, an award that aims to promote research on aging and therapies that reduce the risk of chronic age-related diseases, increase the human healthspan and extend quality of life. At stake is $101M. There is also a $10 million bonus prize for advances in the treatment of facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy, an inherited wasting disease that affects the muscles of the face, shoulder blades and upper arms.

Mutations, DNA damage and DNA repair failure, telomere shortening, oncogene activation, epigenetic changes, mitochondrial dysfunction, infections. … The list of processes that are involved in deterioration from birth is innumerable. Aging without disease will depend on risk genes, but also on how people minimize the impact aging through healthy lifestyles and/or using effective therapies.

The Xprize Healthspan competition requires that candidate drugs restore muscle, cognitive, and immune function by a minimum of 10 years, and with the goal of 20 years, in persons aged 50-80 years.

One of the most characteristic signs of age is reduced physical performance, which can progress to sarcopenia, the progressive loss of muscle mass and strength that causes fragility and disability in the elderly. This increases the risk of falls and their dire consequences. It affects 50% of people aged 80 and up to 22% of those aged 65.

One company working on sarcopenia treatments is Rejuvenate Biomed NV. “When we started within sarcopenia, the field was absolutely not focused on it,” Ann Beliën, founder and CEO told BioWorld.

At ARDD 2024, in a session on “Developing effective treatments for diseases of aging through pathway-driven drug development,” Jeroen Aerssens, chief development officer of Rejuvenate, introduced its candidate for sarcopenia RJx-01 and its AI-driven drug repurposing platform, which it is developing in collaboration with data analytics specialist the SAS Institute.

“Everything we do is within the framework of the biology of aging. We start from the hallmarks of aging and we look at all the pathways behind it, the interdependencies of the genes, the proteins, and so on,” Beliën said.

“We have that information in our AI system. Then, we take compounds that have been around for quite a long time, because we think it is very important that we have safe compounds. … Then we ask the system where they hit the pathways and to come up with a hypothesis on which ones to combine in a way that we can hit as many hallmarks as possible,” she said.

RJx-01 combines metformin, used to treat type 2 diabetes, and galantamine, a therapy for Alzheimer’s disease. Their mechanisms of action are very different, but in combination the two compounds have an effect on muscles.

Metformin acts as an AMP-activated protein kinase stimulator, increasing mitochondrial biogenesis and stimulating muscle regeneration, while as an acetylcholinesterase inhibitor, galantamine increases levels of the neurotransmitter acetylcholine, which is essential for muscle contraction and health.

“We are such a strong believer that one compound alone is not going to be good enough in isolated diseases. We have the impression, from the science that we see, that you always need to combine,” Beliën said.

In preclinical studies in the worm Caenorhabditis elegans, treatment with RJx-01 improved muscle fiber organization, locomotion, pharyngeal pumping and lifespan. In aging transgenic mice, RJx-01 increased muscle mass and strength, neuromuscular junction, physical performance and reduced systemic inflammation, among other parameters.

Following safety and tolerability trials, RJx-01 has completed phase Ib, demonstrating an improvement in strength, muscle function and fatigue resistance. In phase II, the compound will be tested in the treatment of sarcopenia and osteoporosis. Rejuvenate Biomed has a second program, RJx-02, in preclinical development.

Get rid of the old cells, restore mitochondria and run

A different approach for treating sarcopenia is in restoring levels of proteins that decrease with age. One example is the tumor protein p53 inducible nuclear protein 2, which plays a role in autophagy.

Pura Muñoz, an Altos Labs researcher and a professor at Pompeu Fabra University, Barcelona, Spain, described her approach in the session “Improving regeneration of aged muscles,” based on her work on the first in vivo atlas of senescent cells in skeletal muscle, which pinpointed the damaging properties of these cells and explained why they block muscle regeneration.

Senescent cells secrete pro-inflammatory and profibrotic substances that are toxic to surrounding cells. Removing them, for example with anti-CD36 antibodies that are used against cancer metastasis, improves muscle regeneration and reduces inflammation.

Muñoz has co-directed the generation of a single-cell/single-nucleus transcriptomic and chromatin accessibility map of the skeletal muscles of human limbs, from which she has identified drug targets that could be useful in sarcopenia.

She discussed the role of satellite cells (muscle stem cells), in repairing tissue and strategies to increase their regenerative capacity, which reduces with age, and the importance of autophagy to remove senescent cells, another process that becomes less efficient with age. “Both of those failures could be reversible,” she said.

However, there are still some open questions, like how to identify senescent cells (which do not have a uniform marker for every tissue) and how to isolate them.

Muñoz has devised a senescent cell sorting protocol based on a fluorescent probe, and she described its application in the single-cell atlas to target senescence genes based on two main hallmarks of these cells – regeneration and lifespan.

“We see that inflammation and matrix remodeling in fibrosis are hallmarks of all senescent cells, but at the gene level they do not share characteristics … even if they come from the same process in the same muscle and the same niche,” Muñoz said.

Her lab is now working on fibro-adipogenic progenitors (FAPs), the master regulators of muscle stem cell function and skeletal muscle regeneration. The next question to answer is whether FAP subpopulations or activated FAPs enter senescence equally, and how they impact nonsenescent FAPs, and if they communicate with each other.

In a different approach, Anders Näär, a professor of Metabolic Biology at the University of California, Berkeley is focusing on microRNA. In his presentation, “RNA medicines to increase healthspan, therapeutic targeting of pathological RNAs in aging-related diseases,” he described how microRNAs can control entire suites of genes and entire pathways contributing to physiology and disease.

One example is miR-128. In mice and pigs, this microRNA produces dysfunctional mitochondria, promoting chronic inflammation that is associated with age-linked sarcopenia, Duchenne muscular dystrophy and heart failure. Näär is investigating the use of antisense oligonucleotides to degrade MiR-128 in the treatment of skeletal muscle disorders and heart disease.

Another target for preserving muscle mass for healthy aging could be TRAF2- and NCK-interacting kinase (TNIK), the enzyme Insilico Medicine Inc., is targeting in the treatment of pulmonary fibrosis. Insilico Medicine was founded by Alex Zhavoronkov, co-founder and co-chair of the ARDD conference.

Lykke Sylow, leader of the Molecular Metabolism in Cancer and Aging group, and an associate professor at the University of Copenhagen, outlined the relationship between sarcopenia and obesity, and the effects of not exercising, and how she searches for targets based on this.

“Because we know that exercise is an old trick, we have mined all these emerging proteomic, phosphoproteomic, also metabolomic studies … trying to understand what these exercise signatures are, what are the druggable targets that are induced by exercise,” Sylow said.

Of all the proteins that are regulated by exercise in skeletal muscle, the function of only about 10% is known. “The remaining 90% of them have unknown mechanisms. We have no idea what they are doing in these muscles,” Sylow said.

Sylow highlighted TNIK, which is expressed in the brain, muscles and heart. It regulates at least four different pathways, including the AMP-activated protein kinase AMPK, the same pathway targeted by metformin, one of the components of Rejuvenate Biomed’s RJx-01.

TNIK Drosophila knockouts are not able to switch metabolism substrate from fat to glucose or proteins, a process that is essential for survival and that it is impaired in aging. “The loss of TNIK rewires cellular metabolism and impairs lipogenesis,” said Sylow.

Her group generated TNIK mouse model and fed the mice a high-fat (45%) and sucrose (10%) diet. Normal mice became obese on this diet, while animals lacking TNIK were slim.

“[Knockouts] eat the same or even more. This is my dream phenotype. I would like to be able to eat as much as I can and stay slim,” Sylow said.

The animals lack the capacity to build lipid mass, despite eating all that fat in the diet. In addition, the mice were more active, suggesting a role for TNIK in the brain.

Loss of TNIK protected against metabolic dysfunction, obesity and insulin resistance, and prevented fatty liver disease. In humans, genome-wide association studies show TNIK mutations are associated with obesity and type 2 diabetes.

“[We have shown] that TNIK inhibitors are safe in humans and it will be interesting to see if they can be combined with other drugs, bringing synergies,” Sylow said.

These are all examples of the kinds of studies that can compete for the Xprize. The scientific board of the award has set out a list of outcomes, including endurance capacity, lower body power, muscle mass and muscular function.

On the cognitive side, the board will focus on cognition tests and biomarkers to measure executive function, processing speed and working memory. For immune function, the board has set out criteria to evaluate immune cell response, immune cell composition and the inflammatory status.

Alea jacta est! (The die is cast). (11th Aging Res Drug Discov Meet (ARDD) (Aug 26-30, Copenhagen) 2024).