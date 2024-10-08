BioWorld - Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Scholar Rock’s phase III Sapphire gleams; bright new bid in SMA

Oct. 7, 2024
By Randy Osborne
Shares of Scholar Rock Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:SRRK) soared $26.86, or 362%, to close Oct. 7 at $34.28, after the Cambridge, Mass.-based firm disclosed positive top-line data from the phase III Sapphire study testing apitegromab in patients with spinal muscular atrophy (SMA). Apitegromab, which Wainwright analyst Andres Maldonado said will “transform SMA” therapy, met the primary endpoint with statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in motor function as measured by the Hammersmith Functional Motor Scale Expanded.
