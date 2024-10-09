Make-or-break adcom next step for Stealth’s Barth syndrome drug

Stealth Biotherapeutics Inc. had hoped the U.S. FDA would have approved its lead candidate, elamipretide, as the first treatment for Barth syndrome by now. Instead, it’s headed to a meet-up with the agency’s Cardiovascular and Renal Drugs Advisory Committee (CRDAC) Oct. 10. The discussion and vote at that meeting could be make-or-break for patients with the ultra-rare debilitating mitochondrial disease that has no approved therapies. “Barring support from CRDAC, the future of elamipretide for Barth syndrome in the U.S. is tenuous," Stealth CEO Reenie McCarthy told BioWorld.