BioFuture 2024: Where AI leads, developers must follow

Artificial intelligence (AI) is enabling a foundational understanding of drug discovery that is changing the typical pathway used in modern development. The powerful new computer technology will lead developers from conducting hypothesis-driven research to more and deeper data-driven research, Manolis Kellis, professor at the Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and an associate member at the Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard University, told those attending the BioFuture 2024 conference in New York on Oct. 28.