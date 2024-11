Enterobiotix’s oral microbiota shows promise in liver cirrhosis

Microbiome specialist Enterobiotix Ltd. has reported positive results for the phase Ib trial of its EBX-102 fecal microbiota therapy in patients with stable liver cirrhosis. The placebo-controlled study involved first-in-human dosing with the company’s encapsulated oral formulation of microbiota derived from the stools of healthy donors. After initial dosing, patients were followed up for 12 weeks to assess changes in a range of clinical and blood biomarkers.