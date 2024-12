Relmada turns to metabolic disease after latest depression miss

Shares of Relmada Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RLMD) plummeted 77% to close at 63 cents Dec. 4 after a pre-planned interim analysis prompted the independent data monitoring committee to conclude the phase III Reliance II study testing REL-1017 in major depressive disorder is likely to fail, leaving the future of the NMDA receptor channel blocker in doubt while the company looks ahead to an earlier-stage psilocybin-based program targeting metabolic disease.