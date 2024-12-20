Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc. gained U.S. FDA clearance for Tryngolza (olezarsen) as an adjunct to diet to reduce triglycerides in adults with familial chylomicronemia syndrome (FCS), a rare form of severe hypertriglyceridemia (sHTG) that can lead to life-threatening acute pancreatitis (AP).

An antisense oligonucleotide targeting mRNA for apolipoprotein C-III, Tryngolza is the first-ever FDA-approved treatment that significantly and substantially reduces triglyceride levels in adults with FCS and provides clinically meaningful reduction in AP events when used with an appropriate diet (20 grams or less of fat per day). The drug is self-administered via auto-injector once monthly.

The FDA green light was based on positive data from the global, multicenter, randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind phase III Balance trial in patients with genetically identified FCS and fasting triglyceride levels ≥880 mg/dL. In the Balance study, Tryngolza 80 mg turned up a statistically significant placebo-adjusted mean reduction in triglyceride levels of 42.5% from baseline to six months (p=0.0084). Reductions from baseline to 12 months were further improved, with Tryngolza scoring a placebo-adjusted 57% mean reduction in triglycerides. Tryngolza also demonstrated a substantial, clinically meaningful reduction in AP events over 12 months; one patient (5%) experienced one episode of AP in the drug group compared with seven patients (30%) who experienced 11 total episodes of AP in the placebo arm. The most common adverse reactions (incidence greater than 5% of Tryngolza-treated patients and at a greater than 3% higher frequency than placebo) were injection site reactions (19% and 9%, respectively), decreased platelet count (12% and 4%, respectively) and arthralgia (9% and 0%, respectively). Results from Balance were published in The New England Journal of Medicine (NEJM).

FCS is a genetic form of sHTG that prevents the body from breaking down fats and severely impairs the ability to remove triglycerides from the bloodstream because of impaired function of the enzyme lipoprotein lipase (LPL). While healthy levels for adults are below 150 mg/dL, people with FCS often have triglyceride levels of more than 880 mg/dL and often have a history of pancreatitis. Those living with FCS have a high risk of potentially fatal AP, which is a painful inflammation of the pancreas, and chronic health issues such as fatigue and severe, recurrent abdominal pain. People living with FCS can also experience psychological and financial stress, too, which can significantly impact their quality of life. In the U.S., FCS is estimated to affect as many as 3,000 people, the vast majority of whom remain undiagnosed. Tryngolza will be available before the end of the year, Carlsbad, Calif.-based Ionis said. The company’s shares (NASDAQ:IONS) were trading at $35.22, down 37 cents.

RBC analyst Luca Issi said the approval “marks a new chapter in the evolution” of Ionis. Given the rarity/disease severity, Ionis priced the drug at $595,000 annually, ahead of Issi’s $500,000 estimate. “On the launch, Ionis notes patients in the open-label expansion portion of the phase III and early-access program can be quickly converted into commercial” efforts. Ionis believes that 20-30 people may be sufficient to target the 1,500 endocrinologists and cardiologists treating most FCS patients. The company reiterated plans to find a commercial partner outside the U.S. Founded in 1989, Ionis went public in 1991 and “while the first 30 years were focused on developing phase I/II assets to be partnered with pharma, we see Tryngolza as the first of many drugs” that the company can put on the market itself, Issi said.

In November, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Pasadena, Calif., submitted the NDA for plozasiran as a treatment for FCS. The firm will apply for approval to other regulatory authorities next. Plozasiran emerged from Arrowhead’s Targeted RNAi Molecule platform. The company’s stock (NASDAQ:ARWR) were selling for $20.06, up 56 cents.

Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio, covering Arrowhead, said in a report that the Tryngolza go-ahead has “positive read-through to plozasiran, which we expect may be approved with a broad label in 2025.” He added that “with best-in-class characteristics on efficacy, quarterly dosing, and side effect profile, we believe plozasiran, if approved, is well positioned to become standard-of-care in FCS.” He reiterated his “buy” rating and $80 price target on Arrowhead shares, which have reached a 52-week high of $39.83 and a low of $17.05.

In Arrowhead’s Palisade study, plozasiran achieved deep and durable reductions in triglycerides with a median change from baseline of 80% in the plozasiran 25-mg group and a statistically significant 83% reduction in the risk of developing AP compared to placebo in the pooled plozasiran 25-mg and 50-mg group. Overall, plozasiran has been generally well-tolerated. In Palisade, the most frequently reported treatment emergent adverse events for the 25-mg dose that is proposed for marketing approval were abdominal pain, COVID-19 infection, nasopharyngitis, and nausea. The efficacy and safety results from Palisade were presented at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions 2024 in Chicago, simultaneously published in Circulation, and presented at the European Society of Cardiology Congress 2024 in London. They were published in The NEJM as well.