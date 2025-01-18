Boston Sci reports good data for Farapulse, Watchman afib systems

Boston Scientific Corp. reported positive data for two key atrial fibrillation therapies at AF Symposium 2025 on January 17. In late-breaking data presentations, the ADVANTAGE AF trial for the Farapulse PFA system met its primary endpoints, showing a 2.3% safety event rate and 63.5% effectiveness rate in treating persistent atrial fibrillation (AF) patients, with an 85.3% symptomatic AF recurrence-free rate. Additionally, a sub-analysis of the OPTION trial demonstrated that the Watchman FLX device significantly reduced bleeding outcomes compared to oral anticoagulants.