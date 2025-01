Jasper posts positive early data as stock drops

Despite positive preliminary data from its early stage study of treating hives, Jasper Therapeutics Inc. saw its stock drop dramatically on Jan. 8. Results were from the ongoing phase Ib/IIa study of the monoclonal antibody and lead candidate briquilimab in treating chronic spontaneous urticaria, often referred to as hives. The results showed clinical responses across several of the dosing cohorts. The treatment also displayed a favorable safety profile.