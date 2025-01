Endocrine/metabolic

Mapping GLP-1RA effects turns up benefits, risks, ‘master lessons in biology’

The largest analysis to date of patients taking GLP-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1RAs) has investigated their effects on nearly 175 diseases, and found that compared to three other classes of diabetes medications, individuals with a prescription for GLP-1RAs had a reduced risk of 42 diseases, and an increased risk of 19. The findings, which were published Jan. 20, 2025, in Nature Medicine, provide a comprehensive overview of GLP-1RAs’ effects.