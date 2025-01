Zentalis creates a path for its cancer study with layoffs

It’s one step backward in order to take two steps forward at Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. In a restructuring to help fund the second part of its potentially registration-enabling Denali study, Zentalis has laid off 40% of its workforce. The clinical trial of azenosertib, Zentalis’ lead candidate and a WEE1 kinase inhibitor, is for treating advanced solid tumors and hematologic malignancies. The therapy is designed to make cancer cells self-destruct.