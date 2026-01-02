Abbvie Inc. signed a $1.1 billion New Year’s Eve deal with China’s Zelgen Biopharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., gaining ex-China rights to Zelgen’s lead oncology asset, alvetamig (ZG-006), a trispecific T-cell engager targeting delta-like ligand 3 (DLL3). Under terms of the deal, Abbvie will pay Zelgen an up-front fee of $100 million, and Zelgen is eligible to receive $60 million in near-term milestones and could receive up to $1.075 billion in additional development, regulatory and commercial milestones, alongside tiered royalties on net sales outside China. Zelgen retains full rights in China. Alveltamig is a next-generation, trispecific antibody designed to engage T cells while targeting DLL3, a protein that has re-emerged as a focal point in oncology following renewed interest in T-cell engager and multispecific antibody approaches after earlier antibody-drug conjugate strategies struggled with safety and durability.

Missed window? A third CRL sinks Outlook’s ONS-5010

Receiving a third complete response letter (CRL) from the U.S. FDA for its bevacizumab formulation, ONS-5010, to treat wet age-related macular degeneration, Outlook Therapeutics Inc. watched its stock (NASDAQ:OTLK) plummet 58% in early trading Jan. 2 to just 67 cents each. “Unfortunately, the window of opportunity may have passed,” said H.C. Wainwright analyst Douglas Tsao, who noted that recent approvals in Europe may not provide enough capital within the company’s existing runway.

Psithera spun out of Roivant with $47.5M to develop small molecules for immune and inflammatory targets

December 2025 was a big month for announcements from Psithera Inc. The newco changed its name from Psivant Therapeutics, came out from under the Roivant Sciences Ltd. umbrella – thus the dropping of the -vant name – announced a $47.5 million series A financing and appointed Eric Shaff as its new CEO. BioWorld checks in on what the company has been doing with its Quaisar platform since Roivant inherited the computational intelligence technology through its 2021 acquisition of Silicon Therapeutics LLC.

ADCs’ breakout 2025 and their still-unfinished potential

Over the course of the year, and continuing into the latest scientific meetings, an extraordinary breadth of new antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) designs was reported, with innovations spanning targets, linkers, payloads, conjugation chemistries and overall architectures. Once defined by a simple “one target, one payload” model, the field is lately expanding into a more versatile and diverse therapeutic space. Data from Clarivate’s Cortellis Drug Discovery & Intelligence estimates that ADCs generated $13.55 billion in 2024, a figure projected to grow to $16 billion in 2025.

