Early data of the first four Waldenström’s non-Hodgkin lymphoma patients enrolled in a trial testing Immunitybio Inc.’s off-the-shelf allogeneic CD19 chimeric antigen receptor natural killer cell therapy (CAR-NK), used in combination with anti-CD20 drug rituximab (Rituxan, Roche AG), showed durable complete responses without lymphodepletion. Company shares (NASDAQ:IBRX), on the news, surged nearly 30% to $5.12 in early trading Jan. 16. Complete responses were sustained through seven and 15 months for two of the patients and are ongoing, with 100% disease control in those who failed standard of care. The four patients received eight doses of the cell therapy in an outpatient setting.

Six drugs to watch in China for 2026

As China emerges as a critical commercial market and a source of global innovation, the newly released 2026 edition of Clarivate’s Drugs to Watch report highlights six drugs to watch in the China market for the year ahead. Of the six top contenders expected in 2026, four originate from Chinese innovators, a trend that underscores China’s evolving role as not just a manufacturing hub but also as a global player in pharmaceutical innovation.

Fat tissue subtyping gives functional insights

Once it was considered to be more or less a passive energy-storing device that could double as a cushion. But increasingly, fat is conceptualized as an endocrine organ as much as a tissue type. Now, separate research groups have reported new insights into the functional roles of different fats based on their anatomical location and functional characteristics.

December blockbusters push biopharma deal value to record high

Biopharma deal value climbed sharply in 2025, reaching $292.55 billion for the year, the highest total in BioWorld’s records and a significant jump from $230.37 billion in 2024. The highest-value deal of the period came from Zealand Pharma A/S, which entered as $2.53 billion collaboration and license agreement with OTR Therapeutics to develop small-molecule therapies beyond Zealand’s peptide-focused pipeline targeting GLP-1, GLP-2, GIP, amylin and glucagon.

