Laborie Medical Technologies Corp. secured a new gem for its maternal health with the acquisition of the Jada system from Organon & Co. The terms of the deal, first reported in November, included payment of $440 million at closing, with an additional $25 million tied to 2026 revenue targets.

Automata secures $45M in series C raise

Automata Technologies Ltd. raised $45 million in a series C funding round that included a strategic investment partnership with Danaher Corp. The funds will be used to support the scaling of customer deployments, the building of the next generation of Automata’s data and closed-loop experimentation software platform and the expansion of its global operations.

CMS rewrites organ procurement rule to expand availability

A new draft guidance for organ procurement organizations doing business in the U.S. would seem to tackle some pressing issues with organ donation, such as the conditions in which a problem qualifies as an adverse event. Perhaps of greater interest to companies in the organ container business is that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services is intent on increasing the availability of organ donations to deal with an insatiable demand for donated organs.

Q4 financing boom lifts med-tech to strong 2025 finish

Total med-tech financing activity surged in the fourth quarter (Q4) of 2025, with $16.21 billion raised across all financing categories, bringing the full-year total to $39.55 billion. The largest med-tech IPO of Q4 was Medline Inc., which also delivered the highest-value med-tech public offering of the year, raising about $7.2 billion in mid-December. Oura Health Oy raised more than $900 million in a series E round, the largest private med-tech financing of Q4.

Deepmind’s AI model predicts the effect of variants in dark genome

Google Deepmind is shedding light on the dark genome with its latest AI model, which is trained to decipher the 98% of DNA that does not code for proteins. Alphagenome is designed to predict how variants in the regulatory genome exert their effects on the expression of the genes they control. Deepmind expects one of its leading applications to be in sorting through the many variants thrown up by genome-wide association studies of traits and diseases, to identify which ones really matter and are potential drug targets.

