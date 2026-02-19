Perhaps nothing demonstrates the regulatory whiplash between the Trump and Biden administrations more than the question of making price a factor in government march-ins on patents under the Bayh-Dole Act. Even though prescription drug prices are driving the push to include price in march-in decisions, the U.S. Government Accountability Office reminded lawmakers in a report issued yesterday that throwing price into the mix would affect industries well beyond pharma. For instance, med-tech tops the list of industries with government-interest patents. While pharma comes in at No. 3, perhaps as few as 2% of approved drugs might be eligible for a march-in, given other patents protecting them, the GAO found in its review of recent studies.

CSL taps Lilly to de-risk IL-6 drug following dismal earnings

CSL Ltd. is out-licensing its interleukin-6 (IL-6) monoclonal antibody, clazakizumab, to Eli Lilly and Co. in a deal that brings CSL $100 million in up-front fees. A CSL spokesperson told BioWorld the deal includes undisclosed milestone payments and sales-based royalties. CSL will retain rights to develop and commercialize clazakizumab for prevention of cardiovascular events in patients with end-stage kidney disease, while Lilly will explore the MAb in all other indications. The deal essentially de-risks clazakizumab by leveraging Lilly’s global commercial infrastructure while preserving it in the indications that better match CSL’s focus.

Medtronic sees first cases with Hugo robotic platform

Medtronic plc this week reported that the first commercial surgical cases using its Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system have been completed in the U.S. Hugo is expected to be a key growth driver for the company, especially with opportunities in the underpenetrated U.S. soft tissue surgical robotics market. The company also posted third quarter fiscal year 2026 organic revenues of $9.02 billion, up 6% year‑on‑year.

M&A activity drives infectious disease stock rebound

Infectious disease-focused biopharma companies continued their rebound into year-end, with the BioWorld Infectious Disease Index finishing 2025 up 68.55%. At the end of the year, analysts and investors in Cidara Therapeutics Inc. welcomed Merck & Co. Inc.’s all-cash $9.2 billion acquisition, sending the company’s stock (NASDAQ:CDTX) up 105% to $217.71 on Nov. 14. Dynavax Technologies Corp. agreed to be acquired by Sanofi SA in a deal valuing the company at about $2.2 billion, or $15.50 per share in cash, with shares (NASDAQ:DVAX) rising 38% to $15.38 on Dec. 24 following the news.

2025 report: Spain’s Catalonia region a European life sciences leader

At a time of global transition for life sciences, with China stepping up the pace of innovation and the U.S. adopting protectionist policies, the health innovation region in Catalonia, Spain, is emerging as one of the most dynamic hubs in Europe. Last year, the region, centered on Barcelona, saw growth of 8.3% over 2024, and there are now 1,650 companies, including 423 biotechs, 259 digital health specialists and 238 med-techs. These are supported by a network of 81 investment firms and 279 professional services providers, and buttressed by 130 pharma companies. Overall, the sector employs 306,000 people.

SLAMF6 is suppressor of T-cell cancer immunity

SLAMF6 is an immune cell receptor whose function was not clear. Does it activate or inhibit cells? The results so far have been contradictory. Now, scientists at the Institut de Recherches Cliniques de Montreal have unveiled evidence that SLAMF6, a protein of the SLAM family that binds to copies of itself, is regulated by interactions between molecules of the same receptor within the same cell. Monoclonal antibodies against SLAMF6 blocking cis interactions enhanced T-cell activation. The receptor acts as an immune brake and is a promising target to boost immunotherapy.

Also in the news

Affinia, Appili, Aprea, Aquestive, Aspargo, Axol, Biomerica, Cranius, EIR, Eli Lilly, Eyepoint, Hardy, HCW, Helsinn, Immorta, Immunitybio, Instanosis, Integra, Izotropic, Johnson & Johnson, Korsana, Liora, Lixte, Moderna, Moleculin, Neurosense, Newcells, NG, Novartis, PLL, Prosomnus, Rasayana, Sandoz, Senzime, Shield, Spruce, Stoked, Synchrony, Tarsus, Tele Genomics, Telix, Tenvie, Theriva, Zealand