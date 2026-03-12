Regenxbio Inc. is discussing positive interim data from the phase I/II Affinity trial with gene therapy RGX-202 in Duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) at the Muscular Dystrophy Association Clinical and Scientific Conference in Orlando, Fla. The treatment continues to show a positive impact on function, stable cardiac health, and a favorable safety profile, Rockville, Md.-based Regenxbio said. DMD as well as gene therapy have been spotlighted on the clinical and regulatory fronts lately. Shares of Regenxbio (NASDAQ:RGNX) were trading at $9.08, down 31 cents.

US med-tech company begins restoration after cyber strike

Stryker Corp. is scrambling to recover from a cyberattack, identified yesterday, that’s disrupting its global network and being claimed by pro-Iranian hackers. “At this time, there is no indication of malware or ransomware, and we believe the situation is contained to our internal Microsoft environment only,” the Kalamazoo, Mich.-based med-tech company said this morning. Stryker is working to restore affected functions amid continuing disruptions and access issues with some of its information systems and business applications. The timeline for full restoration is not yet known, according to the company’s 8-K filing with the SEC. Another unknown is “the full scope, nature and impacts, including operational and financial impacts, of the incident,” the filing added.

UK sets out regulatory pathway for biologics made in space

U.K. biopharma is working with the country’s space agency and Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) to plot a route for manufacturing biologic drugs in low earth orbit. The initiative also has the backing of the drug regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Regulatory Agency, which is modifying rules governing small scale pharmaceutical manufacturing units on earth to cover counterparts in orbit. The aim is to capitalize on the favorable environment for biologics manufacturing in space, which alongside microgravity features a natural vacuum and extreme temperatures, creating conditions that overcome the constraints faced when crystalizing protein drugs on earth.

Neurology stocks rebound in 2025 after midyear slump

The BioWorld Neurological Diseases Index (BNDI) ended 2025 up 6.33%, continuing the gains seen through November (closing up 2.64%). On the last day of the year, shares of Axsome Therapeutics Inc. rose nearly 23% on news that the U.S. FDA accepted and granted priority review of the company’s supplemental NDA for AXS-05 to treat Alzheimer’s disease agitation. New York-based Axsome (NASDAQ:AXSM) ended at $182.64, up $33.85, on New Year’s Eve.

Resident macrophages reveal the immune side of glaucoma

Glaucoma causes vision loss and blindness due to an increase in intraocular pressure. Although there are treatments that lower this pressure, many patients continue to lose vision, suggesting that the process is not fully understood and that other factors, perhaps the immune system, are involved. Scientists at Duke University have uncovered how macrophages help maintain intraocular pressure and have found that a specific type, resident macrophages, is essential for proper drainage of intraocular fluid. When these cells are removed, drainage becomes impaired and intraocular pressure rises, contributing to the development of glaucoma. “We are the first to characterize that there are these resident macrophages that are long lived within the drainage tissues of the eye, specifically the trabecular meshwork tissues, which are the main resistance generating tissue in the drainage system, and that these macrophages are playing an important role in regulating eye pressure and homeostasis,” first author Katy Liu, assistant professor of ophthalmology at Duke University School of Medicine, told BioWorld.

Also in the news

60 Degrees, Abbott, Ahngook, Aim Medical Robotics, Arthex Biotech, Aurion Biotech, Biogen, Bionexus Gene Lab, Bioxcel, Cairn Surgical, Catheter Precision, Cellavision, Certus Critical Care, Cognito, Commit, Crispr, Curanex, Curatis, Dianthus, Eli Lily, Emboline, Esteve, Evotec, Genethon, George Medicines, Immorta Bio, Lexicon, Mainz, Medline, Memed, Neupharma, Nurexone, Parabilis, Qiagen, Quoin, Sandoz, Skyhawk, Tersera, Tiximed, Tolerogenixx, UCB, Vima, Vitestro, Xenon