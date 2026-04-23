Artificial intelligence tools are springing up at multiple points along drug discovery and development, but despite the hype, as yet there is minimal return on investment. “I would say a lot of companies sort of get this big excitement about AI, but then when you look at how much ROI they get, it’s actually very little. And that’s because the workflow and the process, end-to-end, isn’t mapped to really understand where AI can truly make an impact,” said Laura Matz, chief science and technology officer at Merck KGaA. “The opportunity from an overall [pharma] industry and ecosystem perspective, is to really start to engage in the advancements that are being made … but to address [AI] very specifically to improve the workflow - rather than to fall for the hype – to actually use it to solve individual problems that make a difference,” Matz told attendees of the Anglonordic conference in London.

Sanofi, Regeneron’s Dupixent spotlighted in earnings, new approval

Sanofi SA and partner Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. won clearance from the U.S. FDA for Dupixent (dupilumab) to treat children, ages 2 to 11, with chronic spontaneous urticaria (CSU) who remain symptomatic despite histamine-1 antihistamine treatment. The go-ahead builds on previous approval for Dupixent in adults and adolescents ages 12 and older with CSU. An IL-4 receptor alpha antagonist, Dupixent gained its first FDA go-ahead in March 2017 for eczema, and Sanofi reported first-quarter 2026 earnings significantly above Wall Street guesses, driven by Dupixent. Specifically, sales totaled $4.88 billion, beating consensus expectations of $4.69 billion and “largely in line with/slightly above our $4.83 billion estimate,” RBC analyst Brian Abrahams wrote in a report, “based on what we had viewed to be strong prescription trends in the first quarter and suggesting manageable impact from typical seasonal factors.” The revenue beat points up the “core business strength” maintained by Regeneron, in his view.

Cochlear’s 39% stock plunge resets ‘defensive growth’ narrative

Shares in Aussie hearing implant maker Cochlear Ltd. plummeted nearly 39% April 22 after the company slashed fiscal 2026 earnings guidance and warned that weaker-than-expected demand in developed markets was exposing a more cyclical and discretionary side to its business than investors had assumed. The stock fell as low as AU$99.58 (US$71.19), wiping out billions from the company’s market cap and prompting analysts to sharply cut earnings forecasts and price targets. Analysts at Morgans Financial Ltd. described the downgrade as an “earnings reset,” arguing it challenges the market’s long-held perception of Cochlear as a structural, volume-driven grower that was largely insulated from economic cycles.

Forsight’s robot-assisted platform to transform cataract surgery

The first fully robot-assisted cataract surgery recently performed using Forsight Robotics Ltd.’s Jasper platform was not only a “transformative” event and a major “milestone” for the company, but also a “huge step forward for the industry,” Joseph Nathan, co-founder, president, and chief medical officer, told BioWorld. With one in two people globally needing cataract surgery and unable to get access to care, robot-assisted platforms hold the potential to increase surgical throughput and broaden access to treatment.

FDA, CMS partner to deliver RAPIDly for innovative devices

The U.S. FDA and CMS are teaming up to give Medicare beneficiaries quicker access to breakthrough medical devices and provide manufacturers with certainty of reimbursement. What sets the Regulatory Alignment for Predictable and Immediate Device (RAPID) coverage pathway apart from previous efforts to shorten the gap between FDA clearance and a Medicare coverage decision is that the two agencies will work together with sponsors early on, before a trial design and protocol are approved, to advise on developing a single trial that will provide the evidence both agencies need to make their respective decisions. That will allow the CMS to issue a proposed national coverage decision the same day an eligible device using the RAPID pathway gets FDA clearance.

China partnerships lead biopharma deal surge in Q1 2026

Biopharma deal value reached $79.22 billion in the first quarter (Q1) of 2026, marking a strong start to the year and an increase of about 17% from $67.6 billion in Q1 2025. The largest biopharma deal of Q1 2026 was the $8.5 billion agreement between Innovent Biologics Inc. and Eli Lilly and Co., with Innovent leading early stage development through phase II in China, while Lilly gains exclusive rights to develop and commercialize the programs outside greater China.

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