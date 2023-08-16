Home » Multimedia » Podcasts » BioWorld Insider Podcast » The struggle is real: The first half of 2023 was an uphill climb
BioWorld Insider Podcast
One-on-one with medical innovators
Breakthrough medicines, billion-dollar deals, spectacular clinical successes and crushing failures all play a part in biopharma’s dynamic story. Developers make scientific advancements with the potential to change everything, only to face regulatory conundrums and ever-fluctuating markets. BioWorld tracks key events in the fast-moving sector every business day. Now, the BioWorld Insider podcast lets you hear directly from the movers and shakers whose collective work is changing how we all live. Join us for a new conversation.
Guests Karen Carey, BioWorld’s managing editor, and Mike Ward, Clarivate’s global head of Life Sciences and Healthcare Thought Leadership, discuss the deals, financing and M&A landscape for the first half of 2023 and how U.K. biopharmas are faring post Brexit.
BioWorld Science Managing Editor Anette Breindl discusses her new analysis of multiple studies related to weight loss, metabolic health and fitness that in many ways go against mainstream theories about obesity.