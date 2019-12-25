BioWorld - Wednesday, December 25, 2019

China approves two more CAR T trials; Legend’s candidate gets FDA breakthrough status

December 24, 2019
By Elise Mak
BEIJING – China made strides in the CAR T space this month. The country approved two more candidates to enter clinical trials in December, and forerunner Nanjing Legend Biotech Co. Ltd. said its investigational CAR T therapy LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528 co-developed with Janssen Biotech Inc. won FDA’s breakthrough therapy designation.
