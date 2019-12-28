BioWorld - Saturday, December 28, 2019

Diabnext starts commercial sales of a sensor capable of capturing data automatically from insulin pens

December 27, 2019
By Bernard Banga
PARIS – Diabnext SAS, of Versailles, France, has launched Clipsulin 3XS, a sensor intended to monitor and manage diabetes that the company says is compatible with all insulin pens on the market. “This is the first sensor that automatically reports insulin doses injected by the pen, in both children and adults,” Laurent Nicolas, co-founder and CEO of Diabnext, told BioWorld MedTech.
