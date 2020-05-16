Zai Lab and Novocure score the first China approval for glioblastoma in 15 years

HONG KONG –Shanghai-based Zai Lab Ltd. has won an approval for the first innovative treatment for glioblastoma approved by China in more than 15 years, with the National Medical Products Administration’s (NMPA) nod for Optune in combination with temozolomide for use in patients with newly diagnosed glioblastoma (GBM), and also as a monotherapy for the treatment of patients with recurrent GBM.