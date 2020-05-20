BioWorld - Wednesday, May 20, 2020

Deep Lens clinical trial platform integrates cancer genetic data from any test

May 19, 2020
By Annette Boyle
Deep Lens Inc. has integrated molecular data parsing and management technology into its Viper clinical trial screening and enrollment platform, enabling automated matching of patients with eligible genetic profiles to clinical trials. The Columbus, Ohio-based company licensed the proprietary technology from the University of Miami.
Artificial intelligence BioWorld MedTech Cancer Genomics Digital health

