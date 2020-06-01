Reflexion, Merck team up on collaboration for biology-guided radiotherapy and Keytruda

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Hayward, Calif.-based Reflexion Medical Inc. reported a clinical collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) in multiple late-stage cancers. The goal is to establish whether treating multiple tumors with BgRT, a novel external beam radiotherapy treatment (EBRT) modality in development, is safe and amplifies Keytruda’s therapeutic effect.