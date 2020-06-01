Reflexion, Merck team up on collaboration for biology-guided radiotherapy and Keytruda

Hayward, Calif.-based Reflexion Medical Inc. reported a clinical collaboration with Merck & Co. Inc., of Kenilworth, N.J., to evaluate the safety and efficacy of Keytruda (pembrolizumab) in combination with biology-guided radiotherapy (BgRT) in multiple late-stage cancers. The goal is to establish whether treating multiple tumors with BgRT, a novel external beam radiotherapy treatment (EBRT) modality in development, is safe and amplifies Keytruda’s therapeutic effect.