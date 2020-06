Other news to note for June 9, 2020

Biopharma happenings in Asia-Pacific, such as deals and partnerships, grants, preclinical data and other news in brief, including: 4Bio Ventures, A2A, Abbvie, AGC, Alivamab Discovery, Arbor, Astrazeneca, Avita Medical, Black Cat, Cresco, CSL, Delta 4, East China Normal University, Eleva, Epivax, Exeltis Healthcare, Global Institute of Stem Cell Therapy and Research, Harbour Biomed, Healios, Heat Biologics, Ibio, Immunoprecise Antibodies, Integrated, Intravacc, Kyowa Kirin, Laxai Life Sciences, Lupin, Macure, Memo, Mitsubishi Tanabe, Modular, Novavax, Octapharma, Oncolytika, Pharmabcine, Rottapharm, Sorrento, Swift, Takis, Valirx, Vitro Diagnostics.

Financings for June 9, 2020

Biopharmas in Asia-Pacific raising money in public or private financings, including: Apeiron, Appili, Bionomics, Fujifilm Toyama Chemical, Gilead Sciences, Humanigen, Outlook.

Regulatory front for June 9, 2020

The latest global regulatory news, changes and updates affecting biopharma, including: Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Council of State Bioscience Associations, FDA, HHS, U.S. Department of Agriculture, U.S. House, U.S. House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, U.S. Senate.

Clinical data for June 2-8, 2020

Clinical updates from Asia, including trial initiations, enrollment status and data readouts and publications, including: Astellas, Astrazeneca, Bergenbio, Celltrion, CSL Behring, Eli Lilly, Fibrogen, Innovent, Inovio, Junshi, Kiniksa, Neurorx, Novartis, Relief, Sosei, Takeda.

Regulatory actions for June 2-8, 2020

Regulatory snapshots, including drug submissions and approvals, clinical trial approvals and other regulatory decisions and designations in Asia-Pacific, including: Agenus, Algernon, Arch, Beigene, Cellenkos, Clarity, Elixirgen, FSD, Helsinn, Kiniksa, Lupin, Mylan, Oncolys, Revive, Specialised, Taiho, Trevena.