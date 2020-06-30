Denovo closes $83.5M series C round to support phase III trials of enzastaurin

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
BEIJING – Cross-border biotech Denovo Biopharma LLC, based in San Diego, the U.S. and Hangzhou, China, closed a series C funding round on June 29 to pocket ¥590 million (US$83.5 million). Part of the proceeds will go to phase III trials of DB-102 (enzastaurin), a small-molecule discarded by Eli Lilly and Co., in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and glioblastoma. This financing round also means that Denovo is a step closer to launching an IPO.