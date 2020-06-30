Denovo closes $83.5M series C round to support phase III trials of enzastaurin

BEIJING – Cross-border biotech Denovo Biopharma LLC, based in San Diego, the U.S. and Hangzhou, China, closed a series C funding round on June 29 to pocket ¥590 million (US$83.5 million). Part of the proceeds will go to phase III trials of DB-102 (enzastaurin), a small-molecule discarded by Eli Lilly and Co., in patients with diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) and glioblastoma. This financing round also means that Denovo is a step closer to launching an IPO.