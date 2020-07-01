|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Context Therapeutics LLC, of Philadelphia
|Onapristone extended release
|Oral progesterone receptor antagonist
|Progesterone receptor-positive cancers
|Phase I/II results published in Drug Safety showed drug, at escalating doses of 10 mg to 50 mg twice-a-day, had favorable safety and tolerability profile at all doses; no subject receiving ONA-ER developed liver test elevations meeting Hy’s Law criteria or other clinically significant hepatic injury considered to be drug-related
|Daiichi Sankyo Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|DS-1062
|Anti-TROP2 monoclonal antibody conjugated to topoisomerase I inhibitor exatecan
|Breast tumor
|First patient with triple-negative breast cancer dosed after preliminary results in patients with non-small-cell lung cancer
|Ipsen SA, of Paris
|Onivyde (irinotecan liposome injection) + 5-FU/LV and oxaliplatin
|Encapsulated nanoliposomal formulation of irinotecan sucrosofate combo
|Metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|No new safety signals observed in 32 patients evaluated from recommended NALIRIFOX 50/60 mg/m2 dose (primary endpoint); patients achieved median progression-free survival of 9.2 months and median overall survival of 12.6 months (secondary endpoints)
|Oncolys Biopharma Inc., of Tokyo
|Telomelysin (OBP-301)
|Telomerase modulator
|Hepatocellular carcinoma
|18 patients evaluable for safety were found to tolerate drug; next steps to be decided with licensee Chugai Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd.
|Pfizer Inc., of New York, and Biontech, of Mainz, Germany
|BNT-162b1
|COVID-19 Spike glycoprotein modulator
|COVID-19
|Companies announced positive preliminary data from ongoing phase I/II trial of vaccine candidate, with participants in each of 3 dose groups mounting immune responses that were greater than seen in patients who recovered from COVID-19 infections
|Transcenta Holding Ltd., of Suzhou, China
|TST-001
|Humanized Claudin18.2 monoclonal antibody
|Advanced or metastatic solid tumors
|Dosed first subject in trial to evaluate safety, tolerability and recommended phase II dose
|Phase II
|Akero Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco
|Efruxifermin (AKR-001)
|FGF receptor agonist; FGF-21 ligand
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis
|In phase IIa Balanced study, 40 participants who had end-of-treatment biopsies achieved 48% fibrosis improvement of at least 1 stage without worsening of NAFLD activity score across dose groups, with 62% response rate for 50-mg group; 28% fibrosis improvement of at least 2 stages across dose groups, with 38% response rate for 50-mg group; 48% NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis across dose groups, with 54% response rate for 50-mg group
|Anavex Life Sciences Corp., of New York
|Blarcamesine (ANAVEX-2-73)
|Muscarinic receptor modulator; opioid receptor sigma agonist 1
|Rett syndrome
|First of at least 69 participants dosed in phase II/III Excellence trial assessing once-daily oral liquid formulation over 12 weeks; enrollment in open-label extension will be offered
|Durect Corp., of Cupertino, Calif.
|DUR-928
|Liver X receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Enrollment opened among individuals hospitalized with COVID-19 infection who have acute liver or kidney injury; trial expected to enroll about 80 participants, who will receive 150 mg of study drug or placebo by intravenous infusion on day 1 and day 4 in combination with standard of care; primary efficacy endpoint is composite of survival and freedom from acute organ failure at day 28
|Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc., of Bedminster, N.J.
|MAT-9001 (icosapent + docosapentaenoic acid + heneicosapentaenoic acid)
|Omega-3 fatty acid-based therapeutic
|Hypertriglyceridemia
|Enrollment resumed following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic and dosing begun in Enhance-It trial in Uganda comparing study drug vs. Vascepa (icosapent ethyl, Amarin Corp. plc); enrollment expected to complete in August 2020, with top-line data available in first quarter of 2021
|Matinas Biopharma Holdings Inc., of Bedminster, N.J.
|MAT-2203
|Lipid-crystal nanoparticle cochleate formulation of amphotericin B
|Cryptococcus neoformans meningitis
|Uganda National Drug Authority cleared restart of Enact study following pause due to COVID-19 pandemic, with dosing expected to begin imminently; first cohort expected to complete enrollment by early September 2020, with data evaluation of cohort by independent DSMB and expected progression to second cohort expected during fourth quarter of 2020
|Revance Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|DaxibotulinumtoxinA
|Acetylcholine receptor antagonist; botulinum toxin A stimulator
|Upper limb spasticity
|Final participant enrolled in modified Juniper trial in adults following stroke or traumatic brain injury; screening ended early, with 76 participants enrolled and several still under evaluation, due to ongoing concerns related to COVID-19 pandemic; 73 individuals dosed before enrollment paused in March due to COVID-19 will be followed for up to 36 weeks, while those enrolled subsequently will be followed to week 12; top-line data expected in early 2021
|Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
|TMB-001 (isotretinoin, topical)
|Retinoic acid receptor agonist
|Congenital ichthyosis
|All 11 sites across U.S. and Australia open in phase IIb Control study, expected to enroll about 45 individuals with moderate to severe disease
|Timber Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Woodcliff Lake, N.J.
|TMB-002 (rapamycin, topical)
|mTOR inhibitor
|Tuberous sclerosis complex
|70% of sites open in phase IIb trial assessing treatment of individuals with facial angiofibromas; study expected to enroll 120 participants
|Phase III
|Biondvax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Jerusalem
|M-001
|Non-flagellin-based, multimeric, multiepitope, single-protein vaccine
|Influenza virus infection
|Last of 12,400 participants completed final visit in universal flu vaccine pivotal trial; results expected by year-end 2020
|Corcept Therapeutics Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Relacorilant
|Glucocorticoid receptor antagonist
|Pancreatic cancer
|First of 80 participants with metastatic disease enrolled in open-label Reliant combination trial with nab-paclitaxel (Abraxane, Celgene Corp.); interim analysis planned on data from first 40; primary endpoint is objective response rate, with secondary endpoints including progression-free survival and duration of response
|Eyenovia Inc., of New York
|Micropine (atropine)
|Muscarinic receptor antagonist
|Myopia
|Enrollment resumed following temporary pause due to COVID-19 pandemic in Chaperone study expected to enroll >400 children aged 3 to 12 with progressive disease
|Ipsen SA, of Paris
|Onivyde (irinotecan liposome injection) + 5-FU/LV and oxaliplatin
|Encapsulated nanoliposomal formulation of irinotecan sucrosofate combo
|Metastatic pancreatic ductal adenocarcinoma
|Initiated Napoli-3 study comparing safety and efficacy of combo to gemcitabine + nab-paclitaxel in first-line setting
|Polypid Ltd., of Petah Tikva, Israel
|D‐PLEX100
|Drug-device using controlled-release antibiotic
|Post-abdominal surgical site infection
|First of up to 900 participants enrolled and randomized in Shield I trial assessing intervention plus standard of care (SOC) vs. SOC alone; primary endpoint is infection rate measured by proportion of those with at least 1 abdominal target incisional infection event within 30 days following abdominal surgery
|Vasopharm GmbH, of Würzburg, Germany
|Ronopterin (VAS-203)
|Nitric oxide synthase inhibitor
|Traumatic brain injury
|Last of 223 participants completed last visit in pivotal European Nostra III trial; top-line data on schedule to report in fourth quarter of 2020
Notes
