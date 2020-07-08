BioWorld - Wednesday, July 8, 2020
SK Biopharma continues to glow after successful listing

July 7, 2020
By Gina Lee
HONG KONG – SK Biopharmaceuticals Co Ltd.’s shares are still basking in the afterglow of a successful entrance on the Korea Exchange, which raised ?959.30 billion (US$799 million).
