BioWorld - Monday, July 13, 2020
See today's BioWorld MedTech

Thermo Fisher partners with First Genetics to expand NGS diagnostics in Russia

July 13, 2020
By Annette Boyle
No Comments
Thermo Fisher Scientific has joined forces with First Genetics JCS to commercialize next-generation sequencing (NGS) diagnostics in Russia. The agreement allows Moscow-based First Genetics to bring its F-Genetics NGS system and in vitro diagnostic assays for reproductive health testing to Russian labs.
BioWorld MedTech Diagnostics Deals and M&A

Already a subscriber? Sign in 