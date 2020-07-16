BioWorld - Thursday, July 16, 2020
Public company raises triumph in Q2, bringing 2020 into the record books

July 15, 2020
By Karen Carey
At about $35.6 billion raised by med-tech companies, the first half of 2020 has already pulled in more than the full-year totals for 2017 and 2018 and is at about 87% of what was raised in 2019. Most of the money is coming through private financings of public companies, including large notes offerings and private placements, as well as follow-on offerings.
