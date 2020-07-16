Public company raises triumph in Q2, bringing 2020 into the record books

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
At about $35.6 billion raised by med-tech companies, the first half of 2020 has already pulled in more than the full-year totals for 2017 and 2018 and is at about 87% of what was raised in 2019. Most of the money is coming through private financings of public companies, including large notes offerings and private placements, as well as follow-on offerings.