DUBLIN – Verona Pharma plc raised $200 million in a combined private placement and share subscription, which ensures the London-based firm has the funds in place to proceed with a phase III program for its lead drug candidate, ensifentrine, as maintenance therapy in chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

It’s solid evidence that the company’s decision to bring in a new senior management team earlier this year is working. CEO David Zaccardelli and Chief Financial Officer Mark Hahn joined up in February, not long after they had led specialty pharma firm Dova Pharmaceuticals Inc. to a buyout deal with Stockholm-based Swedish Orphan Biovitrum AB, worth up to $915 million.

Investor enthusiasm subsequent to Verona’s heavily oversubscribed offering was exuberant. The company’s shares rose by more than 40% during initial trading in London July 17), but, once it opened, Nasdaq put a rocket under the stock (NASDAQ:VRNA), propelling it upward to a one-year high of $10.20, a 111% increase from its previous close of $4.73.

The amount raised was almost four times Verona’s market capitalization prior to the transaction. “I think you’ll find that is unprecedented,” Zaccardelli told BioWorld.

David Zaccardelli, CEO, Verona

It not so much eliminates as obliterates an overhang on the stock that had dogged the company for some time. “When a company is undercapitalized, as it was, and there’s a belief you have an inability to raise the money, it gets stuck,” Zaccardelli said. That did not deter Zaccardelli and his longtime colleague Hahn. “We joined the company because we understood the value of ensifentrine,” he said.

The successful fundraising has now freed Verona to embark on the pivotal phase III Enhance program for ensifentrine, a dual inhibitor of phosphodiesterase 3 (PDE3) and PDE4. The company will conduct two placebo-controlled phase III studies, Enhance-1 and Enhance-2, each of which will recruit 800 patients with moderate to severe COPD. The active treatment for each study will be a 3-mg twice daily dose of ensifentrine, delivered by nebulizer.

If successful, ensifentrine would become the first new mechanism in COPD for a decade. Standard of care at present involves dual or triple therapy, comprising long-acting muscarinic antagonists (LAMAs), long-acting beta adrenoceptor agonists (LABAs) and inhaled corticosteroids. Yet in the U.S. alone, there are still 1.2 million patients on high-dose triple therapy who remain symptomatic. Ensifentrine, which has bronchodilatory and anti-inflammatory effects, is designed as an add-on therapy to either.

Mark Hahn, chief financial officer, Verona

The primary endpoint will be an improvement in forced expiratory volume during one second (FEV 1 ) after 12 weeks on treatment. Patients’ FEV 1 profiles will be generated at several time points over a 12-hour assessment period. The study is designed to show a 59-ml improvement in FEV 1 with 90% statistical power. In a phase IIb study reported in January, those on the same dose demonstrated an FEV1 improvement of 124 ml.

Additional measures of improvements in lung function, clinical symptoms and quality of life parameters will be assessed at 24 weeks. Clinical investigators will then invite participants to participate in a 24-week extension to Enhance-1 to assess safety. Data from at least one trial are expected in early 2022 and a U.S. NDA filing has been penciled in for early 2023. That remains the priority – the company has not yet mapped out the regulatory requirements for Europe.

In the U.S., the COVID-19 pandemic is a complicating factor. COPD patients are, obviously, in a high-risk category. “We’re looking at how to manage the protocol – to make it user-friendly for the sites and the patients,” Zaccardelli said. That could include providing personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing, for example.

It helps that many of the U.S. trial sites are private practices specializing in pulmonary medicine rather than academic medical centers with heavy COVID-19 caseloads, although some academic centers are participating. Verona has also included sites in Europe, where, at present at least, there is less virus in circulation. COPD patients are continuing to receive treatment in any case, he said, regardless of whether they enroll in the Enhance program or not.

The bulk of the funds was raised in a private placement on Nasdaq, comprising just over 39 million American depository shares (each representing eight ordinary shares), which it priced at $4.50 per ADS. That represented a discount of 4.7% on the closing price before it embarked on the transaction. The rest came through an offering of more than 43.1 million ordinary shares on AIM in London, which it priced at £0.45 (US56 cents) per share.

The company will need additional funds to build out its commercial infrastructure as it nears an approval and market launch, CFO Hahn told BioWorld. The company plans to commercialize the drug itself. “About 100 sales reps should be sufficient,” he said. In advance of that, it is building a small team to hone its marketing messaging and to participate in precommercial-launch activities. “You can do that with very few people,” he said.

Zaccardelli and Hahn have extensive experience of taking late-stage assets through pivotal development, approval and commercialization. They were brought into Verona to execute a strategy that was already in place. The recent fundraising, combined with an end-of-phase II meeting with the FDA, which clarified the way forward for ensifentrine, means it has cleared the first two hurdles. The finish line is still well down the track, but the company has hit its stride.