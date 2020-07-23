|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Ampio Pharmaceuticals Inc., of Englewood, Colo.
|Ampion
|Stem cell antigen-1 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First of about 10 participants dosed in U.S. trial evaluating 5-day I.V. formulation in infected adults who require supplemental oxygen; primary endpoint is safety and tolerability
|Aravive Inc., of Houston
|AVB-500
|Growth arrest specific protein 6 ligand inhibitor
|Platinum-resistant ovarian cancer
|Phase Ib combination trial with paclitaxel or pegylated liposomal doxorubicin in in 53 participants identified 15 mg/kg as recommended phase II dose; at that dose in 5 of 6 evaluable participants, 1 showed complete response that continues after 3 months on AVB-500 as single agent, with 2 partial responses and 2 with stable disease
|Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd., of Sydney
|67Cu-Sartate
|Peptide receptor radionuclide therapy
|Neuroblastoma
|Enrollment opened in phase I/IIa trial in pediatric patients with high-risk disease
|Pipeline Therapeutics Inc., of San Diego
|PIPE-505
|Small-molecule gamma secretase inhibitor
|Sensorineural hearing loss
|Started phase I/IIa trial in SNHL associated with hearing speech in noisy environments; 24 adults to be enrolled; top-line data expected in early 2021
|Quadriga Biosciences Inc., of Los Altos, Calif.
|QBS-10072S
|L-type amino acid transporter 1 modulator
|Metastatic cancer
|First participant dosed in study assessing maximum tolerated dose, pharmacokinetics and preliminary antitumor activity; expansion cohorts with brain metastases and astrocytoma will be enrolled at maximally tolerated or biologically relevant dose
|Phase II
|Acurx Pharmaceuticals LLC, of White Plains, N.Y.
|Ibezapolstat
|DNA polymerase III inhibitor
|Clostridium difficile infection
|In open-label 2A segment of trial enrolling up to 20 participants, first 6 met primary endpoint of clinical cure at end of treatment; randomized 2B segment will evaluate clinical cure and sustained clinical cure, safety and pharmacokinetics vs. vancomycin in about 64 additional participants
|Corcept Therapeutics Inc., of Menlo Park, Calif.
|Relacorilant
|Glucocorticoid receptor antagonist
|Ovarian cancer
|Combination trial with nab-paclitaxel completed enrollment with 177 participants; top-line data expected in first half of 2021
|Phase III
|Genfit SA, of Lille, France
|Elafibranor
|Dual PPAR-alpha/delta agonist
|Nonalcoholic steatohepatitis with fibrosis
|Resolve-It trial discontinued; interim analysis in May concluded trial missed predefined primary surrogate efficacy endpoint of NASH resolution without worsening of fibrosis; elafibranor still expected to advance into phase III in primary biliary cholangitis
|Incyte Corp., of Wilmington, Del.
|Jakafi (ruxolitinib)
|JAK1/JAK2 inhibitor
|Graft-vs.-host disease
|Reach3 trial in individuals with chronic disease met primary endpoint of superior overall response at week 24 vs. best available therapy and met both key secondary endpoints
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.