China’s Lynk obtains rights to develop RAS inhibitors with Japanese researchers

July 28, 2020
By Elise Mak
Chinese biotech startup Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, has in-licensed global rights from Kobe University and Riken Research Institute in Japan to develop renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, which have a novel mechanism of action that can increase chances of developing anti-RAS cancer drugs.
