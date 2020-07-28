China’s Lynk obtains rights to develop RAS inhibitors with Japanese researchers

All Clarivate Analytics websites use cookies to improve your online experience. They were placed on your computer when you launched this website. You can change your cookie settings through your browser.
Chinese biotech startup Lynk Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd., of Hangzhou, has in-licensed global rights from Kobe University and Riken Research Institute in Japan to develop renin-angiotensin system (RAS) inhibitors, which have a novel mechanism of action that can increase chances of developing anti-RAS cancer drugs.