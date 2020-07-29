|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Denali Therapeutics Inc., of South San Francisco, and Sanofi SA, of Paris
|DNL-758
|Peripherally restricted small-molecule inhibitor of RIPK1
|Severe COVID-19
|Sanofi began dosing in phase Ib study in hospitalized adults with severe COVID-19 lung disease
|Repare Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|RP-3500
|Oral small-molecule inhibitor of ATR
|Solid tumors
|Dosed first patient in phase I/II trial; study to enroll about 230 patients with advanced solid tumors of any histology that harbor gene alterations that suggest sensitivity to ATR inhibition
|Samus Therapeutics Inc., of Boston
|PU-AD
|Oral, small-molecule epichaperome inhibitor
|Alzheimer’s disease
|Results from healthy volunteer study showed drug was well-tolerated at all doses, with adverse event profile comparable to placebo; pharmacokinetic profile favorable and dose-proportional; PU-AD detected in cerebrospinal fluid samples provided evidence of blood-brain barrier penetration
|Phase II
|Alector Inc., of South San Francisco
|AL-001
|Human monoclonal antibody designed to modulate progranulin
|Frontotemporal dementia
|Preliminary data study in patients whose disease has progranulin gene mutation (FTD-GRN) showed drug generally safe and well-tolerated; treatment led to sustained restoration of plasma progranulin levels in all FTD-GRN participants back to the normal range; preliminary data from symptomatic patients showed decrease in plasma NfL levels from baseline in the majority at last measured time point; in case study of longest treated patients (28+ weeks), there was sustained decrease in plasma NfL by 29% from baseline
|Auris Medical Holding Ltd., of Hamilton, Bermuda
|AM-125 (betahistine hydrochloride, intranasal)
|Histamine H1 receptor partial agonist; histamine H3 receptor antagonist
|Vertigo
|Enrollment completed in part A of Travers study; interim data expected in third quarter of 2020
|Constant Therapeutics LLC, of Boston
|TXA-127
|Angiotensin II receptor modulator
|COVID-19 infection
|Trial initiated, seeking to recruit 100 people hospitalized with infection who require oxygen but are not in ICU; endpoints include incidence of renal failure and of respiratory failure
|Dimerix Ltd., of Melbourne, Australia
|DMX-200 (irbesartan + propagermanium)
|Angiotensin II AT-1 receptor antagonist; CCR2 chemokine antagonist
|Focal segmental glomerulosclerosis
|Phase IIa study met primary and secondary endpoints; 86% on study drug showed reduction of proteinuria vs. placebo; 29% reduction observed across those who received DMX-200 vs. placebo, with 29% achieving >40% reduction vs. placebo
|Phase III
|Abbvie Inc., of North Chicago
|Atogepant
|CGRP receptor antagonist
|Migraine
|Advance trial met primary endpoint of statistically significant reduction from baseline in mean monthly migraine days vs. placebo for all doses evaluated across 12-week treatment period (p=<0.0001); trial also showed statistically significant improvements in all 6 secondary endpoints in 30-mg and 60-mg once-daily arms
|Genentech, unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Actemra (tocilizumab)
|IL-6 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19 infection
|Covacta trial missed primary endpoint of improved clinical status in those with COVID-19 associated pneumonia and key secondary endpoint of reduced mortality
|Krystal Biotech Inc., of Pittsburgh, Pa.
|Beremagene geperpavec
|COL7A1 gene stimulator
|Epidermolysis bullosa dystrophica
|Placebo-controlled Gem-3 study initiated, aiming to enroll about 30 participants 6 months or older; up to 3 investigator-identified wound pairs in each person will be treated once weekly for 6 months; primary outcome measure is complete wound healing compared to baseline vs. placebo at weeks 20, 22 and 24
Notes
