|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Abbvie, Inc., of North Chicago, Amgen Inc., of Thousand Oaks Calif., and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. Ltd., of Tokyo
|Cenicriviroc, Otezla (apremilast) and Firazyr (icatibant)
|CCR2 and CCR5 receptor antagonist, PDE4 inhibitor and bradykinin B2 receptor antagonist
|COVID-19
|First patient enrolled in the I-Spy COVID study to test drugs in severely ill, hospitalized patients who require high-flow oxygen
|Active Biotech, of Lund, Sweden
|Tasquinimod
|Immunomodulatory and anti-angiogenic
|Relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma
|First of up to 54 patients treated in the study testing tasquinimod as a monotherapy and in combination with ixazomib, lenalidomide and dexamethasone; primary objective is to establish the optimal dose and treatment schedule; preliminary antimyeloma activity will also be measured
|Aileron Therapeutics, of Watertown, Mass.
|ALRN-6924
|Inhibitor of MDM2 and MDMX
|Chemotherapy-induced bone marrow toxicities
|Completed enrollment in the phase Ib study; data expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Arcutis Biotherapeutics Inc., of Westlake Village, Calif.
|ARQ-151 (topical roflumilast cream)
|PDE4 inhibitor
|Chronic plaque psoriasis
|Phase I/IIa data published in The Journal of Drugs in Dermatology showed the 0.5% and 0.15% dose improved Target Plaque Severity Score and Target Plaque Area at week 4 compared to vehicle (p=0.0007 and p=0.0011, respectively)
|Innovent Biologics, Inc., of Suzhou, China
|IBI-322
|Anti-CD47/PD-L1 bispecific antibody
|Advanced malignancies
|Treated first patient in China; primary endpoints are safety, tolerability and initial antitumor efficacy of IBI-322
|Kadimastem Ltd., of Ness Ziona, Israel
|Astrorx
|Astrocytes derived from human embryonic stem cells
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|In cohorts A and B of phase I/IIa trial, rate of ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised disease progression declined by more than 50% after treatment compared to 3 months before
|Phase II
|Biohaven Pharma, of New Haven, Conn.
|Verdiperstat
|Inhibitor of myeloperoxidase
|Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis
|Enrolled first of approximately 160 patients in the perpetual phase II/III Healey ALS Platform Trial; primary endpoint is change in disease severity from baseline to week 24 on the ALS Functional Rating Scale-Revised; secondary endpoints include change in respiratory function, muscle strength and survival
|Immunic Inc., of New York
|IMU-838
|DHODH inhibitor
|Relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis
|In the Emphasis study, 45 mg and 30 mg of IMU-838 reduced the cumulative number of combined unique active magnetic resonance imaging lesions by 62% and 70%, respectively, compared to placebo (p=0.0002 and p<0.0001, respectively)
|Lipocine Inc., of Salt Lake City
|LPCN-144
|Prodrug of testosterone
|Nonalcoholic fatty liver disease in hypogonadal males
|Data published in Hepatology Communications showed NAFLD resolved in 33% of patients at 8 weeks and 48% of patients after 16 weeks
|Phase III
|Akebia Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|Vadadustat
|Oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase inhibitor
|Anemia due to chronic kidney disease
|Database locked for Pro2tect cardiovascular outcomes program; top-line data expected in early September 2020
|Cymabay Therapeutics Inc., of Newark, Calif.
|Seladelpar
|Selective PPAR-delta agonist
|Primary biliary cholangitis
|Top-line results from Enhance study showed 78.2% of patients on 10-mg seladelpar vs. 12.5% on placebo achieved primary composite outcome after only 3 months (p<0.0001); 27.4% of treated patients vs. 0 on placebo had normalized serum alkaline phosphatase level by 3 months (p<0.0001); statistically significant improvement in pruritis (p<0.05) for patients with moderate to severe itch; 52-week study was terminated early, prompting amendment to primary outcome measure to 3-month timepoint, which was reached by 167 of 265 patients
|Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis, and Abcellera Inc., of Vancouver, British Columbia
|LY-CoV555
|Antibody
|COVID-19
|In collaboration with U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases started study to enroll up to 2,400 participants at long-term care facilities in U.S., to assess drug’s ability to prevent infection of residents and staff exposed to SARS-CoV-2
|Genmab A/S, of Copenhagen, and Janssen Research & Development LLC, part of New Brunswick, N.J.-based Johnson & Johnson
|Subcutaneous daratumumab
|CD38-directed monoclonal antibody
|Relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma
|Results showed Apollo study testing combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone in patients previously treated with lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor met primary endpoint of improving progression-free survival; safety profile of combination consistent with safety profile for each therapy separately
|Myokardia Inc., of Brisbane, Calif.
|Mavacamten
|Oral, allosteric modulator of cardiac myosin
|Obstructive hypertrophic cardiomyopathy
|First patient dosed in Valor-HCM trial to enroll participants who have been referred for septal reduction therapy (SRT) and are refractory to current therapeutics options, including those who have severe symptoms (NYHA Class IV); study designed to test drug’s ability to mitigate need for invasive SRT procedures
|Polyphor AG, of Allschwil, Switzerland
|Balixafortide
|CXCR4 chemokine antagonist
|Breast cancer
|In second prespecified interim analysis, independent data safety monitoring board recommended continuation without modification of Fortress study enrolling those with HER2-negative, locally recurrent or metastatic disease
|
Notes
For more information about individual companies and/or products, see Cortellis.