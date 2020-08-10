Company Product Description Indication Status

Phase I

Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product COVID-19 infection Dosing begun

Logicbio Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass. LB-001 Gene therapy; methylmalonyl-CoA mutase replacement Methylmalonic acidemia Trial to enroll first patient in early 2021

Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md. AG-019 Actobiotics Engineered Lactococcus lactis modified to deliver autoantigen human proinsulin and the tolerance-enhancing cytokine human interleukin-10 to the mucosal lining of the gastrointestinal tissues Type 1 diabetes Met the primary endpoint assessing safety and tolerability in phase Ib portion of phase Ib/IIa study

Phase II

Anaptysbio Inc., of San Diego Etokimab Interleukin-33 inhibitor Chronic rhinosinusitis Failed to reach statistical significance

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin FT-218 Fast skeletal muscle troponin activator Narcolepsy 3 dose levels tested demonstrated statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically meaningful improvement for all 3 co-primary endpoints

Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel Allocetra Autologous cell-based therapy COVID-19 infection First participant with infection-related severe illness and respiratory failure dosed in investigator-initiated trial assessing Allocetra + standard of care; change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number and severity of adverse and serious adverse events are co-primary endpoints

Krystal Biotech Inc., of Pittsburgh, Pa. KB-105 TGM1 gene stimulator Congenital ichthyosis First participant with TGM1-deficient autosomal recessive disease dosed in study assessing treatment of larger area compared to phase I

Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands Ruconest (conestat alfa) Recombinant human C1 inhibitor COVID-19 infection First of up to 150 hospitalized people with confirmed infection and severe pneumonia enrolled in investigator-initiated trial assessing study drug for prevention of severe infection

Rhovac AB, of Stockholm RV-001 RhoC GTPase modulator Prostate cancer First U.S. participant enrolled in phase IIb Bravac study assessing prevention or limited development of advanced disease following curative intent treatment; recruitment expected to finish by year-end 2020, with trial slated to conclude by year-end 2021

Phase III

Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York AXS-05 (dextromethorphan + bupropion) NMDA receptor antagonist Major depressive disorder Enrollment completed in long-term safety Comet trial and required number of patients treated for 6 months reached; NDA filing remains on track for fourth quarter of 2020

Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York Opdivo (nivolumab) PD-1 inhibitor Mesothelioma CheckMate -743 trial in previously untreated malignant pleural disease showed study drug + Yervoy (ipilimumab, BMS) reduced risk of death by 26%, with median overall survival of 18.1 months vs. 14.1 months for platinum-based chemotherapy (p=0.002)

Genentech, unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland Etrolizumab Dual integrin alpha-4/beta-7 + alpha-E/beta-7 antagonist Ulcerative colitis In phase III program, Hibiscus I induction study in people without prior anti-TNF treatment met primary endpoint but Hibiscus II induction study that included those without prior anti-TNF treatment missed primary endpoint; Hickory study in those with prior anti-TNF treatment met primary endpoint at induction but not at maintenance; Laurel maintenance study in those without prior anti-TNF treatment missed primary endpoint

Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif. Lenzilumab GM-CSF ligand inhibitor COVID-19 infection Recruitment in Brazil set to begin in ongoing study following IND clearance by Brazil's Anvisa; protocol matches U.S. IND, with focus on hospitalized severe and critical adults with infection at high risk of disease progression

Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis Sintilimab (Tyvyt) PD-1 inhibitor Non-small-cell lung cancer Interim analysis from Orient-11 in people with nonsquamous disease without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement showed combination with Alimta (pemetrexed, Lilly) and platinum chemotherapy produced statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs. placebo + Alimta/chemotherapy, meeting predefined efficacy criteria; at median follow up of 8.9 months, median PFS of sintilimab was 8.9 months vs. 5 months for placebo combo (p < 0.00001); median overall survival was not reached in either group but showed improvement favoring sintilimab combination; data published simultaneously in Journal of Thoracic Oncology

Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York OV-101 (gaboxadol) Dual GABA A receptor agonist/receptor delta subunit stimulator Angelman syndrome Enrollment completed in pivotal Neptune trial; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2020

Seres Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass. SER-109 Microbiome modulator C. difficile infection Ecospor III study in people with recurrent infection met primary endpoint, showing highly statistically significant 30.2% absolute reduction in rate of recurrence vs. placebo