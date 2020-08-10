|Company
|Product
|Description
|Indication
|Status
|Phase I
|Kamada Ltd., of Rehovot, Israel
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product
|Anti-SARS-CoV-2 plasma-derived immunoglobulin product
|COVID-19 infection
|Dosing begun
|Logicbio Therapeutics Inc., of Lexington, Mass.
|LB-001
|Gene therapy; methylmalonyl-CoA mutase replacement
|Methylmalonic acidemia
|Trial to enroll first patient in early 2021
|Precigen Inc., of Germantown, Md.
|AG-019 Actobiotics
|Engineered Lactococcus lactis modified to deliver autoantigen human proinsulin and the tolerance-enhancing cytokine human interleukin-10 to the mucosal lining of the gastrointestinal tissues
|Type 1 diabetes
|Met the primary endpoint assessing safety and tolerability in phase Ib portion of phase Ib/IIa study
|Phase II
|Anaptysbio Inc., of San Diego
|Etokimab
|Interleukin-33 inhibitor
|Chronic rhinosinusitis
|Failed to reach statistical significance
|Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc, of Dublin
|FT-218
|Fast skeletal muscle troponin activator
|Narcolepsy
|3 dose levels tested demonstrated statistically significant (p<0.001) and clinically meaningful improvement for all 3 co-primary endpoints
|Enlivex Therapeutics Ltd., of Nes Ziona, Israel
|Allocetra
|Autologous cell-based therapy
|COVID-19 infection
|First participant with infection-related severe illness and respiratory failure dosed in investigator-initiated trial assessing Allocetra + standard of care; change in PaO2/FiO2 ratio number and severity of adverse and serious adverse events are co-primary endpoints
|Krystal Biotech Inc., of Pittsburgh, Pa.
|KB-105
|TGM1 gene stimulator
|Congenital ichthyosis
|First participant with TGM1-deficient autosomal recessive disease dosed in study assessing treatment of larger area compared to phase I
|Pharming Group NV, of Leiden, the Netherlands
|Ruconest (conestat alfa)
|Recombinant human C1 inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|First of up to 150 hospitalized people with confirmed infection and severe pneumonia enrolled in investigator-initiated trial assessing study drug for prevention of severe infection
|Rhovac AB, of Stockholm
|RV-001
|RhoC GTPase modulator
|Prostate cancer
|First U.S. participant enrolled in phase IIb Bravac study assessing prevention or limited development of advanced disease following curative intent treatment; recruitment expected to finish by year-end 2020, with trial slated to conclude by year-end 2021
|Phase III
|Axsome Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|AXS-05 (dextromethorphan + bupropion)
|NMDA receptor antagonist
|Major depressive disorder
|Enrollment completed in long-term safety Comet trial and required number of patients treated for 6 months reached; NDA filing remains on track for fourth quarter of 2020
|Bristol Myers Squibb Co., of New York
|Opdivo (nivolumab)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Mesothelioma
|CheckMate -743 trial in previously untreated malignant pleural disease showed study drug + Yervoy (ipilimumab, BMS) reduced risk of death by 26%, with median overall survival of 18.1 months vs. 14.1 months for platinum-based chemotherapy (p=0.002)
|Genentech, unit of Roche Holding AG, of Basel, Switzerland
|Etrolizumab
|Dual integrin alpha-4/beta-7 + alpha-E/beta-7 antagonist
|Ulcerative colitis
|In phase III program, Hibiscus I induction study in people without prior anti-TNF treatment met primary endpoint but Hibiscus II induction study that included those without prior anti-TNF treatment missed primary endpoint; Hickory study in those with prior anti-TNF treatment met primary endpoint at induction but not at maintenance; Laurel maintenance study in those without prior anti-TNF treatment missed primary endpoint
|Humanigen Inc., of Burlingame, Calif.
|Lenzilumab
|GM-CSF ligand inhibitor
|COVID-19 infection
|Recruitment in Brazil set to begin in ongoing study following IND clearance by Brazil's Anvisa; protocol matches U.S. IND, with focus on hospitalized severe and critical adults with infection at high risk of disease progression
|Innovent Biologics Inc., of Suzhou, China, and Eli Lilly and Co., of Indianapolis
|Sintilimab (Tyvyt)
|PD-1 inhibitor
|Non-small-cell lung cancer
|Interim analysis from Orient-11 in people with nonsquamous disease without sensitive EGFR mutation or ALK rearrangement showed combination with Alimta (pemetrexed, Lilly) and platinum chemotherapy produced statistically significant improvement in progression-free survival (PFS) vs. placebo + Alimta/chemotherapy, meeting predefined efficacy criteria; at median follow up of 8.9 months, median PFS of sintilimab was 8.9 months vs. 5 months for placebo combo (p < 0.00001); median overall survival was not reached in either group but showed improvement favoring sintilimab combination; data published simultaneously in Journal of Thoracic Oncology
|Ovid Therapeutics Inc., of New York
|OV-101 (gaboxadol)
|Dual GABA A receptor agonist/receptor delta subunit stimulator
|Angelman syndrome
|Enrollment completed in pivotal Neptune trial; top-line results expected in fourth quarter of 2020
|Seres Therapeutics Inc., of Cambridge, Mass.
|SER-109
|Microbiome modulator
|C. difficile infection
|Ecospor III study in people with recurrent infection met primary endpoint, showing highly statistically significant 30.2% absolute reduction in rate of recurrence vs. placebo
