About two weeks after European regulators gave their go-ahead for Blenrep (belantamab mafodotin-blmf), the B cell maturation antigen (BCMA)-targeting therapy from Glaxosmithkline plc (GSK) for relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma (MM), the FDA did likewise.

An antibody-drug conjugate granted breakthrough therapy status, Blenrep won clearance via the accelerated approval pathway for patients given at least four previous treatments, including an anti-CD38 monoclonal antibody, a proteasome inhibitor and an immunomodulatory agent.

Blenrep is the first BCMA-focused compound to reach the market anywhere in the world. On July 24, the EMA’s Committee for Human Medicinal Products voted in favor of approval, but the European Commission’s rules call for a wait of 67 days before making the decision official – a provision meant to let EU member states comment, if they want – so formal approval there won’t happen until September.

In mid-July, the FDA’s Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC) also unanimously endorsed Blenrep, despite ocular toxicities. GSK is making the drug, which comes with a black box warning, available through a risk evaluation and mitigation strategy (REMS). The FDA nod was based on six-month primary results from the pivotal Dreamm-2 study, in which ocular adverse reactions turned up in 77% of the 218 patients in the pooled safety population and included keratopathy (76%), changes in visual acuity (55%), blurred vision (27%) and dry eye (19%).

But efficacy was impressive in Dreamm-2. Treatment with single-agent Blenrep 2.5 mg/kg every three weeks gained a clinically meaningful overall response rate of 31% (97.5% CI; 21-43) in patients who had received a median of seven prior lines of treatment (n=97). The median duration of response (DoR) had not been reached at the six-month analysis, but 73% of responders had a DoR equal to or greater than six months.

SVB Leerink analyst Geoffrey Porges called Blenrep’s approval “a significant milestone, and an accomplishment for the drug’s developers,” as had expected the go-ahead “to come with significant baggage, which is likely to result in disappointing adoption and relatively modest sales.” The ODAC win made likely the agency’s green light, although the black box warning, REMS and monitoring obligations may be an incremental letdown, he wrote in a report. The boxed warning requires ophthalmic exams at baseline, prior to each dose, and promptly for worsening symptoms, as GSK proposed. Treatment should be withheld for grade 2 and 3 corneal events per kinetic visual acuity testing, the FDA said.

Although GSK has about 10 Dreamm studies in the works, testing Blenrep in combinations for earlier MM, Porges wrote that the company faces “limited opportunity” unless it can find ways to reduce eye toxicity and ease the monitoring burden. Patients can choose from an array of MM therapies, he noted, predicting that uptake will be less than robust, especially given the COVID-19 pandemic. “Developing and maintaining a close relationship between oncology and ophthalmology practices in the community can be more challenging than in the academic centers, where the visits can be coordinated and booked centrally,” he pointed out.