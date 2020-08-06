With the economy and public health on the line, U.S. President Donald Trump thumped his Made in America pulpit again Thursday on a campaign swing through Ohio, in which he vowed to bring the pharmaceutical supply chain home over the next four years.

Promising to make the U.S. “the premier medical manufacturer and drug store of the world,” the president referenced a pending executive order that will require federal agencies to buy essential drugs manufactured in the U.S.

The order would task the FDA with developing a list of those essential medicines. It also would support advanced manufacturing processes that will keep drug prices low and enable U.S. biopharma companies to compete globally, Trump said.

“We cannot rely on China and other nations across the globe that could one day deny us” necessary drugs, Trump said at an event at a Whirlpool Corp. plant in Clyde, Ohio.

While short on details about the executive order, Trump’s comments echoed efforts in Congress where several lawmakers are pushing legislation requiring that more biopharma products, especially those deemed essential, be made in the U.S.

Couching it as a matter of national security, sponsors of the legislation continue to warn of the risks of relying on manufacturing facilities in other countries in times of a global pandemic when every country is looking out for its own interests while facing shortages of crucial supplies and drugs.

But domesticating the biopharma industry would be a costly, lengthy endeavor. “Shifting the manufacturing and production of generic medicines and API to the United States as part of the diversification of the supply chain is a desirable long-term goal,” according to the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), “but it is simply not feasible in the short-term and would negatively impact patient access to low-cost generics.”

Even without the economic and logistic limitations of COVID-19, it would take five to 10 years and up to $2 billion to develop a new FDA-approved manufacturing facility in the U.S. under current regulations, AAM said. “Even shifting production from one facility to another requires FDA approval, a minimum of 18 months and an investment of several million dollars,” the trade group added.

Currently, about 60% of finished dosage form (FDF) facilities listed in FDA generic drug approvals are located outside the U.S., and 55% of the contract manufacturing organizations listed in those approvals are foreign facilities, according to the FDA’s justification for fiscal 2021 GDUFA fees. Additionally, about 88% of the facilities manufacturing active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs) for FDA-approved generics are in other countries. (See Generic drug facilities subject to GDUFA fees, below.)

Those numbers don’t tell the whole story. The FDA only lists the facilities – not the volume of drugs or APIs being produced at each facility for the U.S. market. And if a sponsor has alternative API providers approved for a generic, the FDA doesn’t track which one is actually supplying the API.

Thus, a requirement to immediately shift the manufacture of FDFs or APIs to the U.S. could result in drug shortages at a time when the drug supply is already pressed because of the pandemic, AAM said. It also could lead to higher prices for generics, which account for 90% of prescriptions in the U.S.

“A medium-term solution to this challenge would be to encourage a more diverse supply chain that benefits from API, excipient and key starting materials sourcing and manufacturing with allies such as Europe, India, Israel, Jordan and other countries that have free trade agreements with the United States,” the AAM said. “This would allow manufacturers to more quickly diversify their supply chains while they are investing in domestic manufacturing plant construction and refurbishment.”

To help with the investment in domestic manufacturing, AAM said it will be critical for the federal government to provide both financial incentives and implement regulatory reforms, including: