Brain computer improves function in paralyzed patient

Researchers demonstrated the success of a fully implantable wireless medical device called a stentrode brain-computer interface designed to improve functional independence in patients with severe paralysis. The abstract was presented Aug. 6, 2020, at the Society of NeuroInterventional Surgery's annual meeting. “The results in this first human trial show promise that this device may restore voluntary motor function of personal computers and devices for patients with severe paralysis due to brain, spinal cord, peripheral nerve or muscle dysfunction,” said Thomas Oxley, lead author of the study and associate professor in the Vascular Bionics Laboratory at the University of Melbourne. “We need to conduct additional research to confirm our preliminary results and prove the validity of this ground-breaking technology.” The stentrode brain-computer interface translates brain activity associated with attempted movements and digitally converts thoughts into command functions of external devices. The data shows successful control of devices that improve instrumental activities of daily living, which can include texting, emailing, online shopping and banking. The first patient to receive the device was a 75-year-old man with severe paralysis due to amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS), who was totally dependent on his wife for care. Following implantation of the device, the patient increased independence and could perform essential activities.

Blood test could diagnose brain damage hours after birth

In a preliminary study of 45 babies that experienced oxygen deprivation at birth, researchers have used a blood test to identify changes to a raft of genes in their blood that could identify those that go on to develop neurodisabilities. The team behind the test, led by Imperial College London researchers in collaboration with groups in India, Italy and the U.S., have published their findings Aug. 4, 2020, in the journal Scientific Reports. The babies had their blood taken within six hours after birth and were followed up after 18 months. The blood was examined with next-generation sequencing to determine any difference in gene expression between those babies that developed neurodisabilities and those that didn't. The team found 855 genes were expressed differently between the two groups, with two showing the most significant difference. Senior author Sudhin Thayyil, from the Centre for Perinatal Neuroscience at Imperial, said: “The results from these blood tests will allow us to gain more insight into disease mechanisms that are responsible for brain injury and allow us to develop new therapeutic interventions or improve those which are already available.”

Power-saving, wireless neural implant developed

Stanford researchers have been working to advance a technology that could one day help people with paralysis regain use of their limbs, and enable amputees to use their thoughts to control prostheses and interact with computers. The team has shown how it would be possible to create a wireless device, capable of gathering and transmitting accurate neural signals, but using a tenth of the power required by current wire-enabled systems. These wireless devices would look more natural than the wired models and give patients freer range of motion. Their approach was outlined in a Nature Biomedical Engineering paper published Aug. 3, 2020. The team's neuroscientists identified the specific neural signals needed to control a prosthetic device, such as a robotic arm or a computer cursor. Then electrical engineers designed the circuitry that would enable a future, wireless brain-computer interface to process and transmit these carefully identified and isolated signals, using less power and thus making it safe to implant the device on the surface of the brain. To test their idea, the researchers collected neuronal data from three nonhuman primates and one human participant. The findings validated their hypothesis that a wireless interface could accurately control an individual's motion by recording a subset of action-specific brain signals, rather than acting like the wired device and collecting brain signals in bulk.

After injury, astrocytes can make interneurons

Scientists at the Karolinska Institute demonstrated that astrocytes could generate interneurons in the injured cortex of mice if Notch signaling was blocked. The adult brain can make new neurons in a few select brain regions such as the subventricular zone, but strokes can occur in all brain regions, and a way to make new neurons in response to injury across the brain could be useful therapeutically. Previous research had shown that astrocytes can become capable of generating neurons after injuries, but the underlying molecular mechanisms had not been worked out. The authors showed that blocking Notch signaling allowed astrocytes to become neurogenic, and that “cortical neurogenesis molecularly recapitulates canonical subventricular zone neurogenesis with remarkable fidelity. Our study supports a widespread potential of parenchymal astrocytes to function as dormant neural stem cells.” Their study appeared in the Aug. 5, 2020, online issue of Cell Stem Cell.